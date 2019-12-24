Andrucyk to Take Over as Acting Goddard Space Flight Center Director

Dennis Andrucyk will take over as Acting Director of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center next week following the retirement of George Morrow. Morrow has been Acting Director since Chris Scolese left at the end of July. A 31-year NASA veteran, Andrucyk has held a number of positions at NASA, including 26 years at Goddard. Currently he is Deputy Associate Administrator of the Science Mission Directorate (SMD) at NASA Headquarters.

Morrow was Goddard’s Deputy Director until Scolese was tapped to run the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). He took on the Acting Center Director role on August 1, but also notified NASA of his plans to retire at the end of the year.

His last day is December 31, but NASA Headquarters has not chosen anyone to succeed him on a permanent basis. Instead, on January 1, Andrucyk will become Acting Director.

Prior to his current role at SMD, Andrucyk served as acting Chief Technologist and Deputy Associate Administrator for the Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD). Prior to that he served in a number of capacities at Goddard, primarily in the engineering organization, and was Director of Engineering from 2010-2015.

Before his NASA career began in 1988, he worked at DOD as both a contractor and a civil servant, as well as at the National Security Agency, the Naval Research Laboratory, Westinghouse Electric, General Electric, and Northrop Grumman.

Andrucyk has a B.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland and is the recipient of a number of NASA awards including Senior Executive Service Meritorious Presidential Rank Award (twice), NASA Medal for Outstanding Leadership, NASA Exceptional Service Award, Goddard Outstanding Leadership Honor Award, and Goddard Exceptional Achievement Award in Diversity and Equal Employment Opportunity.