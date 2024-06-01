Another Scrub for Starliner Crew Flight Test

The second attempt to launch Boeing’s Starliner Crew Flight Test was halted today less than four minutes before liftoff. A computer called an automated ground launch sequencer that controls the launch in those last four minutes triggered the hold. The cause is still being determined and a new launch date is pending.

The ground launch sequencer (GLS) takes over at T-4 minutes. Ten seconds later it stopped the launch of the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V-Centaur rocket.

The launch window for spacecraft headed to the International Space Station from Florida is very brief and a second try today wasn’t possible. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams returned to crew quarters at Kennedy Space Center to await word on when the next attempt will take place.

Their first launch attempt was scrubbed on May 6 about two hours before liftoff due to a faulty valve in the Centaur upper stage. That was fixed relatively quickly, but the launch was further delayed because of issues with the Starliner spacecraft. Everything seemed to progressing well today, but it was not to be.

Backup launch opportunities are available tomorrow at 12:03 pm ET, on June 5 at 10:52 am ET and June 6 at 10:29 am ET.

During a news conference after the scrub, ULA President Tory Bruno explained that there are three redundant computers housed in a building next to the launch pad. All three have to be operating — triple redundancy — for the launch to take place.

Today, one of the three was slow in responding, which triggered the hold.

They don’t know why it was slow and can only find out by physically accessing the building to inspect the computers. The rocket has to be emptied of fuel and the building cleared of any residual fumes before that can happen, which will take three to four hours.

If it’s a simple problem of replacing a computer card, the launch could take place tomorrow. If it’s more complicated — a power supply problem or a network communications problem — that could take longer. They simply won’t know untl they can access the area.

For a launch tomorrow, the people who conduct the launch would need to be back on console at 12:30 am, and no one can be in the building while the rocket is being fueled, so a decision will be made tonight.

While stressing that they do not know if it was a computer card, Bruno said the cards have been very reliable in the past and all of these were tested prior to launch. He also emphasized that the rocket itself performed “beautifully.” This was an issue with the ground system, not Atlas or Centaur.

This article has been updated.