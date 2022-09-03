ARTEMIS I SCRUBS AGAIN

NASA’s second try to launch the Artemis I test flight around the Moon ended the same way as the first — a scrub. On Monday, several problems arose including a liquid hydrogen leak. That one was fixed, but today another hydrogen leak in a different place did not respond to the valiant efforts of NASA’s engineers. NASA will hold a press conference at 4:00 pm ET today to discuss the situation.

Today the leak was in an 8-inch Quick Disconnect (QD) between the rocket and the Mobile Launcher. The rocket is connected to ground systems by a number of umbilicals. QDs instantly disconnect them at the moment of launch.

In this case the QD is for the supply line for liquid hydrogen (LH2) to the core stage.

Hydrogen leaks were encountered during some of the Wet Dress Rehearsals earlier this year and during Monday’s launch attempt, but they were in the tail service mast umbilical. On Monday engineers were able to re-seat the QD seal by allowing it to warm up and then chilling it again.

This QD seal did not have any problems during the four dress rehearsals or Monday’s launch attempt and did not respond to that technique even though they tried twice. They also tried pressurizing the line with nitrogen, with similar negative results.

Trying to troubleshoot the problem ate into the two-hour launch window available today and at 11:17 am ET Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson called a scrub.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a post-scrub interview on NASA TV that they will go when they’re ready and the Mission Management Team is meeting to decide whether to roll back to the Vehicle Assembly Building or try again on Monday.

If they roll back, Nelson said they will wait until mid-October to try again. There are opportunities before that, but NASA is launching a new crew to the International Space Station on October 3, so they will wait until after that.

More information may be available later today in a post-scrub press conference currently expected at 4:00 pm ET.

Monday’s launch was scrubbed largely because of readings that indicated one of the four Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-25 engines did not chill down the required temperatures. Nothing was wrong with the engine. Instead, the problem was traced to a faulty sensor in the cooling system on the Core Stage side of the interface. NASA is certain the problem was the sensor, but decided to start the engine chilldown earlier in the countdown to replicate conditions when the engines were tested at Stennis Space Center last year. Today’s countdown did not progress far enough to use those new procedures.

Artemis I is an uncrewed test flight of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft around the Moon.