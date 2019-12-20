Boeing’s Starliner Uncrewed Flight Test Encounters a Glitch

Boeing’s uncrewed Starliner commercial crew spacecraft lifted off on time from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, FL this morning. The launch itself appears to have been flawless, but something happened thereafter that left the spacecraft in the wrong orbit.

Starliner uses its own Orbital Maneuvering and Attitude Control (OMAC) engines to achieve orbit and that apparently is the source of the problem.

It is in a “stable configuration” according to NASA while flight controllers decide what to do next. This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available. No one is aboard the spacecraft. It is a test.