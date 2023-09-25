Charity Weeden is NASA’s New Policy Chief

NASA announced today that Charity Weeden is the new Associate Administrator for the Office of Technology, Policy and Strategy. Weeden is well known in Washington space policy circles, most recently as the head of policy and government relations for Astroscale.

Weeden was sworn into office today by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, succeeding Bhavya Lal who left at the end of July.

Nelson created OTPS to work across NASA’s mission directorates and with the space community to provide high-quality, evidence-driven advice to NASA leadership to guide strategic planning and investments. Lal was the first person to serve as AA for OTPS and tweeted her congratulations to Weeden today.

Couldn’t be more excited about the news! NASA’s Office of Technology Policy and Strategy is in great hands with friend and colleague Charity Weeden ♥️ https://t.co/AW0VZhEj83 — Bhavya Lal (@blal) September 25, 2023



Weeden spent 23 years with the Royal Canadian Air Force during which time she was assigned to the U.S.-Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command. Among her assignments she served as deputy sensor manager for the U.S. Space Surveillance Network at U.S. Air Force Space Command.

She received an undergraduate degree from the Royal Military College of Canada in mechanical engineering and a master’s of space science from the University of North Dakota.

In the D.C. area, she was senior director of policy for the Satellite Industry Association before joining Astroscale as Vice President for Global Space Policy and Government Relations. Astroscale is building systems to improve space sustainability by Active Debris Removal, life extension of geostationary satellites, and space situational awareness.

Weeden’s husband, Brian Weeden, Director of Program Planning for the Secure World Foundation, is also a space sustainability expert, making them a D.C. space policy power couple. Along with holding a copy of Carl Sagan’s book Contact used for today’s swearing-in ceremony, he tweeted his congratulations.