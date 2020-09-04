China Launches Reusable Spacecraft — Perhaps a Spaceplane?

China launched a “reusable experimental spacecraft” overnight from its Jiuquan launch center in the Gobi desert. Rumors circulated on social media yesterday that it was a spaceplane akin to the U.S. X-37B, but China has not confirmed that.

China said little about exactly what was aboard the Long March-2F rocket other than it is a reusable spacecraft.

China successfully launched a reusable experimental spacecraft with a Long March-2F carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Friday. After a period of in-orbit operation, the spacecraft will return to the scheduled landing site in China. It will test reusable technologies during its flight, providing technological support for the peaceful use of space. Friday’s launch was the 14th mission of the Long March-2F carrier rocket. — Xinhua

However, China space watcher @cosmicpenguin posted a tweet thread yesterday alerting the space community to the upcoming launch and speculating it was the long anticipated spaceplane.

