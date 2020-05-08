China’s Experimental Crew Capsule Returns to Earth

China’s test of a prototype crew spacecraft for future missions to an Earth-orbiting space station and perhaps the Moon ended successfully this morning (EDT) with a landing in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

China’s Xinhua news agency announced the news.

JIUQUAN, May 8 (Xinhua) — The return capsule of the trial version of China’s new-generation manned spaceship successfully returned to the Dongfeng landing site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at 1:49 p.m. (Beijing Time) Friday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

On Twitter, @LaunchStuff tweeted a video and a photo of the spacecraft after landing from China’s Weibo social media service.

No one was aboard this test flight, which has been likened to the Experimental Test Flight of NASA’s Orion spacecraft in 2014. After reaching orbit on May 5 aboard China’s new Long March 5B, the spacecraft used its own propulsion to raise its orbit to an aopgee of about 8,000 kilometers and then making a high speed reentry through the atmosphere to test the heat shield in an environment similar to a return from the Moon.

Bob Christy (@zarya_Info) tweeted the seven apogee raising maneuvers made by the spacecraft.

China Spacecraft Test Seven orbit changes Start: 162×377 km

1: raise perigee

2: raise apogee, 227×614 km

3: raise perigee

4: raise apogee, 299×717 km

5: raise apogee, move perigee, 321×4980 km

6: raise apogee, 523×6278 km

Andrew Jones (@AJ_FL) tweeted before and after photos of the spacecraft.

The Long March 5B rocket is the key to China’s future space exploration plans for both human and robotic flight. Its success on Monday opens the door to launching the three modules that will comprise the 60 Metric Ton (MT) China Space Station (CSS), planned for completion in 2022. Though small in comparison to the 400 MT International Space Station, is will a significant advance over first two space stations, Tiangong-1 and Tiangong-2, which were 8.6 MT each.

When ready, this spacecraft, which does not yet have a name, will be used to ferry crews to and from the CSS. China also has indicated that it plans to use it for journeys to the Moon and this test is a step in this direction although just one step. Like the Orion EFT-1, the spacecraft was not outfitted with life support and other systems needed to support a crew. Orion still will undergo an uncrewed test flight on the rocket that will send it to the Moon, the Space Launch System, before putting astronauts aboard. The EFT-1 used a Delta IV rocket, which is much less capable than SLS.