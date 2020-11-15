Crew-1 On Its Way to ISS

SpaceX’s Crew-1 mission lifted off from Kennedy Space Center on time at 7:27 pm ET carrying four astronauts for NASA to the International Space Station (ISS). If all goes as planned, they will arrive tomorrow evening about 11:00 pm ET.

Crew-1 is the first operational launch of SpaceX’s crew space transportation system developed as a Public-Private Partnership with NASA. SpaceX owns the spacecraft and rocket. NASA simply purchases services, but SpaceX must meet NASA’s safety requirements.

NASA wants to be just one of many customers of this “commercial crew” system and its Boeing counterpart, Starliner, which is still in testing. SpaceX completed NASA’s certification process earlier this week. The flight also is licensed by the FAA, which regulates, promote and facilitates the commercial space launch and reentry business.

Aboard Crew Dragon are three NASA astronauts and one from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA):

Michael Hopkins, commander (NASA)

Victor Glover, pilot (NASA)

Soichi Noguchi, Mission Specialist-1 (JAXA)

Shannon Walker, Mission Specialist-2 (NASA)

This article will be updated.