Decadal Survey Urges New Approach to Flagship Astrophysics Missions

The astrophysics community is urging NASA to take a new approach to building flagship space telescopes, the biggest and most expensive in NASA’s portfolio. More effort would be put into maturing concepts and technologies before picking the final design. The first to enter this program would be an infrared/optical/ultraviolet space telescope to search for signatures of life on planets outside our solar system, with an estimated cost of $11 billion and launch in the early 2040s.

These recommendations are from the latest Decadal Survey for astronomy and astrophysics conducted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine every 10 years (a decade). Scientists working under the aegis of the Academies prepare Decadal Surveys for each of NASA’s science disciplines, identifying key science questions and recommending missions to answer them. The 1964 astronomy and astrophysics Decadal Survey was the first, but they now also are conducted for planetary science and astrobiology, earth science and applications from space, heliophysics, and biological ad physical sciences in space.

Today’s report, Pathways to Discovery in Astronomy and Astrophysics for the 2020s, is the seventh for this discipline. The study was co-chaired by Fiona Harrison of the California Institute of Technology and Robert Kennicutt, Jr. of the University of Arizona and Texas A&M University.

One of the major recommendations is a “re-imagining” of how flagship missions are planned and executed. The report calls on NASA to create a Great Observatories Mission and Technology Maturation program to reduce risks and costs. Early investments would be targeted there to allow for “co-maturation of mission concepts and technologies, with appropriate decadal survey input on scope, with checks and course corrections along the way.”

The first program to go through this process would be an approximately 6-meter aperture infrared/optical/ultraviolet (IR/O/UV) telescope to observe planets 10 billion times fainter than their star and provide spectroscopic data that could detect signatures indicating life might exist there. The report estimates it would cost $11 billion, a scale so “ambitious” that “only NASA can undertake and for which the U.S. is uniquely situated to lead.” Launch would take place in the first half of the 2040s.

Although the Decadal Survey focused on investments for future telescopes, it also commented on some of NASA’s existing programs. In particular, it expressed support for NASA’s intent to terminate the airborne NASA-DLR Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) by 2023. “The NASA portion of SOFIA’s operating budget is out of balance with its scientific output.”

The Academies will hold a press conference at 2:00 pm ET today to discuss the report. This article will be updated thereafter.