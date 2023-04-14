FAA Issues License to SpaceX to Launch Starship

The FAA completed its long-awaited review of SpaceX’s application to launch its enormous Starship/Super Heavy rocket from Boca Chica, TX today. SpaceX now can launch whenever it is ready and plans to make the first attempt as early as Monday, April 17. Starship will not quite make it all the way around Earth, splashing down in the ocean near Hawaii, but it nonetheless is being referred to as the first orbital launch.

The FAA issued the license at 5:50 pm ET this afternoon.

The FAA issues Notices to Air Missions (NOTAMs) to direct aircraft away from launch areas. Two NOTAMs for Boca Chica were issued today for April 17 and April 18 from 1200-1505 UTC (8:00 am-11:05 am EDT).

SpaceX tweeted immediately after the license was issued that it will try “as soon as” Monday.