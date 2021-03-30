Four Tries, Four Failures, But SpaceX Undeterred on Starship Tests

SpaceX suffered its fourth Starship test failure in a row today, but company founder and chief engineer Elon Musk remains undeterred, tweeting plans for the next test. He is expanding operations at his Starbase test facility in Boca Chica, TX and encouraging people to move there to work for SpaceX.

Over the course of the past four months, tests of Starship prototypes Serial Number 8 (SN8), SN9, SN10, and now SN11 have ended in what are whimsically called Rapid Unscheduled Disassemblies (RUDs) — explosions.

Today’s test of SN11 lifted off at 8:00 am Central Time (9:00 am Eastern) in heavy fog at the launch site in Boca Chica, TX. Typically these tests are later in the day, but this one was postposed from yesterday because an FAA inspector could not reach Boca Chica in time. According to a statement from the FAA, it is requiring the on-site presence of an inspector because SpaceX violated its launch license for SN8.

On March 12, the FAA revised the SpaceX Starship license to require an FAA safety inspector to be present at the Boca Chica site for every flight. This is the result of FAA’s continuing oversight of SpaceX to ensure compliance with federal regulations to protect public safety, including issues arising from the SN8 launch in December 2020. SpaceX must provide adequate notice of its launch schedule to allow for a FAA safety inspector to travel to Boca Chica. — FAA Statement, March 29, 2021

These tests are of a three-engine prototype of Starship, the second stage of SpaceX’s space transportation system to take people and cargo to the Moon and Mars. Tests of the first stage, Super Heavy, are expected to begin soon.

During the tests, the Starship prototype is launched to an altitude of 10 kilometers and performs a series of in-flight maneuvers before returning to land at an adjacent pad. At least that’s the plan. The landings have not been successful. In SpaceX’s video of today’s test, the camera freezes at T+5:49, but the catastrophic ending is easy to hear. After a few seconds, Space X commentator John Insprucker simply calls it “another exciting test.”

NASASpaceflight.com, a commercial website that has its own observers and cameras at Boca Chica, tweeted this “Final view of SN11 in the air” — with a very loud explosion followed by debris raining down from the sky and hitting the remote camera.

Musk soon tweeted that “something significant happened shortly after landing burn start. Should know what it was once we can examine the bits later today,” ruefully adding that “at least the crater is in the right place!”

Looks like engine 2 had issues on ascent & didn’t reach operating chamber pressure during landing burn, but, in theory, it wasn’t needed. Something significant happened shortly after landing burn start. Should know what it was once we can examine the bits later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

SpaceX churns out these prototypes at a regular pace and views failures as learning experiences. Musk went right on to tweet about the next test, which will be SN15, a new version incorporating a number of improvements.

SN15 rolls to launch pad in a few days. It has hundreds of design improvements across structures, avionics/software & engine. Hopefully, one of those improvements covers this problem. If not, then retrofit will add a few more days. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

SN20 will be a major technology upgrade for orbital flight.

Next major technology rev is at SN20. Those ships will be orbit-capable with heat shield & stage separation system. Ascent success probability is high. However, SN20+ vehicles will probably need many flight attempts to survive Mach 25 entry heating & land intact. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

He encouraged people to move to nearby Brownsville, TX to work for SpaceX as it expands operations and revealed he is donating $10 million to revitalize downtown Brownsville plus $20 million for county schools. He is seeking to rename Boca Chica and the surrounding area “Starbase” and already refers to his test facility that way.

Please consider moving to Starbase or greater Brownsville/South Padre area in Texas & encourage friends to do so! SpaceX’s hiring needs for engineers, technicians, builders & essential support personnel of all kinds are growing rapidly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021