Glen de Vries Killed in Plane Accident

By Marcia Smith | Posted: November 12, 2021 4:43 pm ET | Last Updated: November 12, 2021 4:43 pm ET

Glen de Vries, who just flew to space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard-18 four weeks ago, was killed in the crash of a private airplane in New Jersey today. He was 49.

The founder of Medidata Solutions, de Vries was one of four passengers on the October 13 flight along with another wealthy entrepreneur, Chris Boshuizen, Blue Origin’s own Audrey Powers, and actor William Shatner.

Passengers on Blue Origin’s NS-18: (L-R): Chris Boshuizen, William Shatner, Audrey Powers, Glen de Vries. Credit: Blue Origin

The Associated Press reports that de Vries and Thomas P. Fischer were aboard the Cessna 172 that crashed in Hampton Township, Sussex County, New Jersey.  Fischer owned a family-run flight school and was its head pilot, according to the AP.

The accident is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

In a statement, Blue Origin said they are “devastated” by the news.

A Blue Origin biography of de Vries says that he was an instrument-rated pilot himself. Medidata Solutions is “the world’s most used clinical research platform” and has “powered over 25,000 clinical trials with more than seven million patients in every therapeutic areas, from vaccines to cancers and rare diseases.” He was Vice Chair of Life Sciences and Healthcare at Dassault Systems and a Trustee of Carngie Mellon University.

