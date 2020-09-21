HEOMD Reorganization Illustrates Focus on Near-Term LEO, Moon Goals

NASA’s reorganization of the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate (HEOMD) shows it is primed for its near-term tasks of operating in low Earth orbit (LEO) and getting astronauts to the Moon. Mars planning is assigned to a newly created organization that will integrate spaceflight activity across all of HEOMD. The reorganization also reveals that Gateway may still be part of the Artemis III landing after all.

Kathy Lueders, Associate Administrator for HEOMD, outlined the new organization at a meeting of the Washington Space Business Roundtable (WSBR) on Wednesday and follow-up exchanges by SpacePolicyOnline.com with a NASA spokesperson added details.

One surprise is that the Gateway, the small space station that will orbit the Moon, is described as a “key Artemis III system” managed by the Advanced Exploration Systems (AES) division. Until March, Gateway was indeed characterized as a critical element for Artemis III, the place where astronauts would transfer between Orion and the Human Landing Systems (HLS) to get down to and back from the lunar surface. But in March, NASA decided Gateway was not needed for Artemis III, only for later missions during the sustainable phase of lunar exploration. In May, NASA said an initial version of Gateway will in place in 2023, the year before Artemis III lands, but Lueder’s predecessor, Doug Loverro, told an advisory committee the same month it would not be used for the landing. The HLS systems must be able to dock directly with Orion for Artemis III.

Asked about the inclusion of the Gateway as a “key” Artemis III system managed by AES, the NASA spokesperson replied that the “agency has not made a decision about whether the Artemis III human landing system will dock with the Gateway…” Apparently the agency’s views have changed since May.

Responsibility for Mars planning was not mentioned in any of the descriptions NASA provided of the reorganized divisions. When asked, the NASA spokesperson replied it is part of the Systems Engineering and Integration (SE&I) organization Lueders just created. Although President Trump directed NASA to return to the Moon in Space Policy Directive 1 (SPD-1), he makes it very clear he is much more interested in ensuring that “America is the first nation to plant its flag on Mars.” That view is shared by many on Capitol Hill who support human exploration beyond LEO and do not want the “horizon goal” of landing astronauts on Mars lost amid the near-term focus on the Moon.

Marshall Smith, who had been leading the Human Lunar Exploration Program in HEOMD, is now the Deputy Associate Administrator (DAA) for SE&I. Only by reading his updated biography does his role in Mars planning become clear. He is “responsible for translating the agency’s human space exploration vision into an integrated portfolio that supports national exploration goals and ensures sustainability and extensibility of current programs to long term strategic human exploration of the Moon and Mars.” Whether that will assure Mars advocates that their goal has a high enough priority remains to be seen.

Completing the long-awaited reorganization is a feather in Lueders’ cap after just three months on the job, though she said it took a month longer than she had hoped.

HEOMD is the biggest of NASA’s Mission Directorates in terms of funding. It consumes about half of NASA’s annual budget. In addition to NASA’s human spaceflight activities, HEOMD manages the agency’s space communications and navigation (SCaN) activities and acquiring commercial launch services for all of NASA’s Mission Directorates. In NASA’s budget documentation, it incorporates spending in the Deep Space Exploration Systems and Spaceflight Operations accounts. For FY2020, those accounts totaled $10 billion of the $22 billion the agency received. For FY2021, the request is $12.95 billion out of $25.2 billion.

Plans to reorganize began soon after President Trump signed SPD-1 in December 2017, reinstating human landings on the Moon to NASA’s future human spaceflight program. Under the Obama Administration, NASA was headed to Mars without stopovers on the lunar surface, only operations in lunar orbit as a steppingstone to Mars.

NASA proposed an agency reorganization in 2018 where the Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) would have been eliminated and most of its activities — and money — merged into HEOMD. Congress rejected the proposal, however, and has repeatedly made clear that it wants STMD to remain a separate organization developing cross-cutting technology for the entire agency, not just for human spaceflight.

Last year, after Vice President Pence accelerated the lunar timetable by directing NASA to land astronauts back on the lunar surface by 2024, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced plans to create a new Moon to Mars Mission Directorate to execute the plan. Congress rejected that idea, too, apparently concerned about creating another bureaucracy.

The question thus became how best to organize HEOMD to accomplish its multifacted missions: operate the International Space Station (ISS) with its commercial cargo and commercial crew programs, facilitate the development of commercial space stations in LEO to succeed it, return astronauts to the Moon by 2024 on the Artemis III mission and operate there sustainably thereafter, get ready to send astronauts to Mars, and execute its SCaN and launch services responsibilities.

Those discussions have been underway for over a year during a period of turmoil in HEOMD leadership. Bill Gerstenmaier, who headed the Directorate for more than a decade, was dismissed in July 2019 along with Bill Hill who was managing the Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion programs. Doug Loverro replaced Gerstenmaier in December 2019, but unexpectedly resigned in May 2020. Lueders, who was managing the commercial crew program, was appointed to head HEOMD in June. At the September 16 WSBR meeting, she announced the reorganization had been approved the previous day and gave a quick summary. Adding information from the NASA spokesperson, here is how the new organization looks.