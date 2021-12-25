Liftoff! NASA’s Webb Space Telescope on Its Way to L2

The James Webb Space Telescope was lofted into space today to begin a month-long journey to its destination a million miles from Earth. Once there, it will observe the universe in infrared wavelengths, revealing the earliest era of the universe when galaxies were being formed. It has taken many more years and billions of dollars than planned to get to this point, but scientists are confident the knowledge gained from its discoveries will be well worth it.

JWST is a joint program among NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. Collectively they have spent about $10 billion so far and NASA expects to spend about $1 billion more for 5 years of operations. If all goes well, it could operate for another 5 years after that, but eventually will run out of fuel needed to maintain its orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-2 (SEL-2), its vantage point for studying the universe.

The telescope is not designed to be serviced like the Hubble Space Telescope, which is nearby in Earth orbit, but it is conceivable that someday a robotic refueling system might be developed to travel there and fill the tank to keep it operating even longer.

ESA provided today’s launch at no cost to NASA as part of its contribution to the mission. Launch on Europe’s Ariane 5 rocket from Kourou, French Guiana was at 7:20 am ET.

JWST is a 6.5 meter diameter telescope, too big to fit inside the Ariane 5 rocket’s fairing, so it had to be folded. Over the next month it must unfold itself and perform several course corrections, a nerve-wracking period of time NASA calls 29 Days on the Edge. The telescope has 344 single point failures, 80 percent of which are associated with deployment.

The first critical event, deployment of the solar arrays that power the telescope, took place about 30 minutes after launch, a little earlier than planned. The next major step is a course correction later today, 12.5 hours after launch.

But that is just the beginning. JWST prime contractor Northrop Grumman has a video showing the carefully choreographed deployment sequence that must follow. NASA has a “where is Webb?” website to keep everyone up to date on how it’s going.

The 6,161 kilogram (13,583 pound) telescope has four instruments to study the universe, including our own solar system and galaxy, in the infrared, which allows it to peer back in time to the beginning of the universe 13.8 billion years ago.

The Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) was provided by the University of Arizona, the Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) by ESA, and the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) jointly by NASA and the European Consortium (led by the U.K.) with ESA. Canada provided the Fine Guidance Sensor/Near InfraRed Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (FGS/NIRISS).

To be able to detect infrared (heat) signatures, the instruments must be very cold. MIRI will operate at 7 degrees Kelvin (-447°F/-266°C). The others operate at are 40° K (-387°F/-233°C).

NASA spent $8.8 billion developing JWST, and planned to spend another $900 million for 5 years of operations, bringing the total U.S. cost to $9.7 billion. Canada spent $200 million Canadian ($160 million U.S.) and ESA’s cost is about 700 million Euros ($860 million), though ESA accounts for costs differently so that figure is not directly comparable to NASA’s (European scientists’ salaries are paid by their home institutions, for example, not by ESA).