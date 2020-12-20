Lockheed Martin to Acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne

Lockheed Martin is acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne according to a company announcement posted late on a Sunday evening five days before Christmas. The deal will not close until the second half of 2021.

As all eyes are on Christmas and/or on Congress’s attempt to pass FY2021 appropriations and a COVID relief package, Lockheed Martin in a statement that may usurp space headlines announced it will acquire rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne.

“Acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne will preserve and strengthen an essential component of the domestic defense industrial base and reduce costs for our customers and the American taxpayer,” said James Taiclet, Lockheed Martin president and CEO. “This transaction enhances Lockheed Martin’s support of critical U.S. and allied security missions and retains national leadership in space and hypersonic technology. We look forward to welcoming their talented team and expanding Lockheed Martin’s position as the leading provider of 21st century warfare solutions.”

The company will hold a telecon tomorrow (Monday) morning.