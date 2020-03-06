Loverro: No Decision Yet On Repeating Starliner OFT

The head of NASA’s human spaceflight program, Doug Loverro, said today that he does not know when NASA will decide whether Boeing must repeat the flawed CST-100 Starliner uncrewed Orbital Flight Test (OFT). An Independent Review Team (IRT) made more than 60 recommendations on how to fix the software anomalies that occurred. Boeing now must come up with a plan to address them before such a decision is made. Loverro has designated the Starliner OFT anomalies a “high visibility close call” incident, meaning NASA will conduct its own organizational root cause assessment and capture lessons learned.

Boeing is developing Starliner as part of NASA’s commercial crew program to ferry astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS). It is a public-private partnership where Boeing retains ownership of the vehicle and NASA purchases services. In this type of acquisition, the government has less oversight than with a traditional contract and the IRT was set up by Boeing, not NASA. Boeing asked NASA to join the review. But it is NASA that will decide whether Boeing must repeat the test before agreeing to put NASA astronauts aboard the vehicle.

Today, two Boeing executives and NASA’s commercial crew program manger joined Loverro to brief the media on the results of the IRT. John Mulholland, Vice President and Program Manager for Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program, spoke with reporters last week to discuss some of the recommendations. Today he and Lverro were joined by Boeing Senior Vice President for Space and Launch Jim Chilton and NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager Kathy Lueders.

The IRT was established by Boeing to investigate three specific anomalies — two software errors and a communications system failure — that occurred during the December 20-22, 2019 OFT. No one was aboard and the spacecraft did land safely at White Sands, New Mexico, but after reading the IRT report, Loverro decided to formally designate the incident within NASA as “high visibility close call.”

That means NASA will now conduct its own organizational root cause assessment and ensure whatever lessons learned are captured to inform future programs. He said the designation is the “lowest level” of concern that could be assigned, less than a “mishap,” of which there are four categories. But it was high visibility, and it was a close call, so it was an “easy call” to make. He stressed that it is not a review of NASA’s safety culture, but to understand the organizational elements that may have caused the incident and identify needed fixes.

As Mulholland explained last week, the two software failures were due to inadequate testing procedures. The first meant that the Mission Elapsed Timer on Starliner was off by 11 hours so after the spacecraft separated from its Atlas V rocket, it failed to fire its engines correctly to achieve orbit. A communications problem, whose cause is still unclear, prevented ground controllers from immediately commanding the correct engine burn sequence. The spacecraft reached orbit, but only after consuming much more fuel than planned. It did not have enough to rendezvous and dock with the ISS so did not complete that part of the test flight.

Starliner remained in orbit for two days conducting other tests while engineers on the ground scoured the software to determine what went wrong and look for other problems. They found one just in time. Another software error could have led to a catastrophic ending during reentry and landing. On its way back to Earth, Starliner separates into two segments — the Service Module and Crew Module. The Service Module is commanded into a disposal sequence so it burns up in the atmosphere while the Crew Module descends under parachute to the ground. The error was caught just hours before landing. Otherwise the two sections could have bumped into each other, damaging the Crew Module’s heat shield or parachutes, with catastrophic results.

The IRT made 61 recommendations to Boeing on how to fix its software testing procedures. One is to conduct end-to-end tests instead of breaking the tests into “chunks.” For example, Boeing did not catch the error that led to the wrong time being set on Starliner because the software simulation test ended at launch, not minutes later when the spacecraft separated from the rocket. Mulholland said Boeing now will conduct end-to-end tests from launch to docking, and from undocking to landing.

A decision on what happens next must wait until NASA sees and reviews the Boeing plan. “Quite frankly, we don’t know” when a decision will be made about whether the test flight must be repeated, Loverro said. We are “still a ways away from that” and “I can’t even tell you the schedule for that.”

One requirement of the test flight under Boeing’s existing contract was to demonstrate rendezvous and docking with the ISS, but that did not happen. Asked whether that remains a requirement, Loverro said not necessarily. NASA’s requirement was that Boeing tell NASA how it planned to demonstrate that the spacecraft was safe for NASA astronauts. Boeing’s answer was that the uncrewed test flight would dock with the ISS. NASA agreed and that became part of the contract. Now, however, Boeing could come back with an alternative plan that does not require docking and NASA would consider it.

Lueders added that NASA’s goal is to get to crewed flight as soon as possible without jeopardizing the crew.

For Boeing’s part, Chilton asserted the company “stands ready to repeat” the uncrewed test flight if NASA so desires. There is “no intent on our part to avoid it.”

In fact, Boeing took a $410 million charge against earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 in case the reflight is required.

NASA plans to use public-private partnerships for future human spaceflight programs, including development of Human Landing Systems (HLS) for the Artemis program to return astronauts to the lunar surface by 2024. Asked if any lessons have been learned already about what it include in those contracts, Loverro responded there is “no question we will change” plans on managing HLS. There will be more prescribed testing and kinds of testing. He pointed out that “we got smarter” between the commercial cargo and commercial crew programs, and they will apply to future public-private partnerships like HLS.