NASA Sets January 17 for SLS Hot Fire Test

NASA today set January 17 as the date for the long-awaited hot fire test of the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS). It is the last of eight tests in the Green Run series in preparation for the first SLS launch, scheduled for November 2021, that will send an uncrewed Orion spacecraft around the Moon as a step towards returning astronauts to the lunar surface.

Boeing is the prime contractor for SLS. This initial version of SLS, Block 1, is composed of the core stage, powered by four Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-25 engines left over from the space shuttle program; two five-segment Solid Rocket Boosters built by Northrop Grumman also derived from the shuttle program; and a Boeing-built Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS) based on the United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV upper stage.

SLS’s main task is to launch crews aboard Orion spacecraft, built by Lockheed Martin, to the Moon and beyond as part of NASA’s Artemis program. The November 2021 uncrewed launch is Artemis-1. The first launch with a crew, Artemis-2, is expected in 2023. Under the Trump Administration’s schedule, Artemis-3 would launch in 2024 and deliver astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972. Many are skeptical of the 2024 date for technical and budgetary reasons.

Construction of the first core stage was completed in December 2019 at the Michoud Assembly Facility near New Orleans, LA. It was shipped by barge to NASA’s nearby Stennis Space Center in Mississippi where it has been undergoing tests since then.

SLS has been delayed for years by technical problems and there were more in 2020, but COVID-19 and hurricanes also took a toll on the schedule over the past year.

The hot fire test derives its name from the fact that all four RS-25 engines will be integrated into the SLS core stage and fired together for the first time while firmly attached to an enormous test stand at Stennis. According to Aerojet Rocketdyne, the engines will fire for 493 seconds (8 minutes 13 seconds), the amount of time they will have to fire to reach orbit when the rocket actually lifts off. The RS-25s were originally designed to be reusable (although they will not be reused in the SLS program) and these specific four engines flew on several space shuttle missions.

The seven prior Green Run tests have been leading up to this moment. Unexpected problems developed during the “wet dress rehearsal” (WDR) test, the seventh in the series, where liquid oxygen (LOX) and liquid hydrogen were loaded into the fuel tanks. NASA had to pause the first WDR test when the propellant did not chill to the correct temperature. A second test on December 20 automatically stopped minutes early “due to timing on a valve closure” NASA said today.

Nevertheless, NASA and Boeing have decided to proceed with the hot fire test. Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake said “Our RS-25 team has been working hand-in-hand with NASA and core stage manufacturer Boeing to ensure SLS is ready for liftoff.”