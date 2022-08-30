NASA Sets Saturday as Next Artemis I Launch Attempt

NASA announced today it will try again on Saturday to launch Artemis I. The weather forecast is only 40 percent favorable and they are not completely certain why one of the four engines did not chill down to the correct temperature, but conveyed optimism that Saturday is the right day for a second attempt.The two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 pm ET.

Yesterday’s attempt was scrubbed when Engine 3, one of the four Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-25 engines that power the Space Launch System, did not chill down to -420 degrees F. The other three also did not reach that temperature, but were within acceptable limits.

John Honeycutt, SLS program manager at NASA, told reporters this evening that Engines 1, 2 and 4 were about 10 degrees short of the plan while Engine 3 was 40 degrees off.

SLS uses cryogenic propellants, Liquid Oxygen (LOX) at -294°F and liquid hydrogen (LH2) at -423°F. LH2 is run through the engines prior to startup to chill them down through a “bleed” system to avoid shock when the ultra-cold fluid meets the engine parts.

NASA intended to test this during the Wet Dress Rehearsal tests in April and June, but various anomalies prevented it, so yesterday’s launch attempt basically was the test. It failed.

Honeycutt said they think it’s a problem with the sensor, not an actual problem with flowing the ultra-cold LH2 through the lines. They successfully completed the engine chill-down of all four engines during the Green Run test at Stennis Space Center last year. They started it earlier then, compared to yesterday, so that’s what they will change on Saturday, but it sounded as though they are not completely certain.

Coupled with that are weather constraints. Yesterday the weather was 80 percent “go,” but Launch Weather Office Mark Burger said this evening that in the end the weather was no-go for the first hour-and-a-half of the two-hour launch window. For Saturday, the forecast is only 40 percent go, but he is optimistic that showers and thunderstorms will be sporadic, making openings for launch.