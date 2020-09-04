New White House Space Policy Directive Addresses Cybersecurity
The Trump White House released its fifth Space Policy Directive today. This one establishes principles for space cybersecurity — satellites and their supporting infrastructure.
Two senior administration officials laid out the basics of Space Policy Directive-5 (SPD-5) during a media briefing today. The directive creates five cybersecurity principles for space systems:
- Space systems and their supporting infrastructure including software, should be developed and operated using risk-based, cybersecurity-informed engineering;
- Space systems operators should develop or integrate cybersecurity plans for space systems that include capabilities to: protect against unauthorized access; reduce vulnerabilities of command, control and telemetry systems; protect against communications jamming and spoofing; protect ground systems from cyber threats; promote adoption of appropriate cybersecurity hygiene practices; and, manage supply chain risks;
- Space system cybersecurity requirements and regulations should leverage widely-adopted best practices and norms of behavior;
- Space system owners and operators should collaborate to promote the development of best practices and mitigations; and
- Space systems operators should make appropriate risk trades when implementing cybersecurity requirements specific to their system.
In a joint statement, White House National Space Council Executive Secretary and Deputy Assistant to the President Scott Pace said SPD-5 “provides a whole-of-government framework to safeguard space assets and critical infrastructure.” National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said the Trump Administration is “committed to protecting the American people from all cyber-related threats … including American space systems and capabilities.”
During the media briefing, the senior administration officials stressed SPD-5 is not trying to impose top-down standards on the commercial space sector. Instead, the goal is to leverage existing government-private sector mechanisms for coordinating across the 16 designated critical infrastructure sectors, several of which, such as communications, have a space-related component.
One of the officials said the timing of today’s announcement was not connected to the reported launch of a spaceplane by China this morning and referred any questions about that launch to U.S. Space Command.
This article has been updated.
