No-Go for Virgin Orbit’s First U.K. Launch

The first orbital launch from the United Kingdom didn’t go as planned this evening. After initially tweeting that the satellites attained orbit, Virgin Orbit had to backtrack and concede “an anomaly prevented us from reaching orbit.”

Virgin Orbit is an air-launched system where the rocket, LauncherOne, is attached to a Boeing 747 aircraft, Cosmic Girl. The aircraft takes off from a runway and the rocket drops away at about 35,000 feet, firing its rocket engines to take payloads to orbit.

Aboard LauncherOne today were nine satellites for seven customers ranging from U.S/U.K./European government and commercial organizations to the Sultanate of Oman. The launch service was procured by the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.

Details are still unclear as to what happened after LauncherOne separated from Cosmic Girl. The company initially tweeted orbit was attained, but then had to concede that wasn’t the case.

As we find out more, we’re removing our previous tweet about reaching orbit. We’ll share more info when we can. — Virgin Orbit (@VirginOrbit) January 9, 2023

Air-launched systems like Virgin Orbit are limited in terms of the mass of the payloads they can place in orbit, but have the advantage of being able to launch anywhere in world with an airport that has a runway long enough for an aircraft like a Boeing 747.

Pegasus, a U.S. air-launched system developed by Orbital Sciences Corporation (now part of Northrop Grumman) was the first air-launched space system to be technically successful, but finding customers has been a challenge.

Virgin Orbit is part of Richard Branson’s Virgin Group that includes Virgin Galactic. Virgin Orbit puts satellites into orbit while Virgin Galactic launches people on suborbital adventures. Virgin Galactic has not launched anyone since Branson himself and five company employees flew in July 2021.

Virgin Orbit had four successful flights from the Mojave Air & Space Port in California in the past two years. Today’s was its first international launch attempt, part of a goal to expand globally.

Cosmic Girl took off from Spaceport Cornwall in Newquay, U.K. at 5:02 pm EST (10:02 GMT) amid great excitement about the first launch to orbit not just from the United Kingdom, but western Europe. The mission was dubbed “Start Me Up” after a 1981 hit by the Rolling Stones.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was among those tweeting his best wishes earlier in the day.

Incredible work has gone into the UK’s first ever launch of an orbital satellite tonight. Good luck to the entire team 🛰️ https://t.co/Gq4P6mVc1d — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 9, 2023

Cosmic Girl took off from Newquay and flew out over the Atlantic Ocean south of Ireland.

LauncherOne separated from Cosmic Girl and all seemed well as detailed in the company’s tweets, but suddenly it announced a failure instead.

Details are pending.

The nine satellites that were lost included two Prometheus cubesats from the U.K. Ministry of Defense, two CIRCE cubesats from the UK MOD and the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, and seven others from government and commercial customers.