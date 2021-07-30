Russia Blames Software Error For Nauka Misfire

Russia finally issued a statement about what happened yesterday when the Nauka module suddenly fired its engines after docking with the International Space Station (ISS). Blaming it on a software error, the statement downplayed the incident, just as NASA officials did during a teleconference yesterday afternoon. But a NASA flight director is more blunt saying the space station brought “a knife to a gun fight” during the ordeal.

The 13 meter long, 20.2 Metric Ton Nauka (Science) module docked with the ISS at 9:29 am EDT yesterday morning after years of delay and a sporty 8-day rendezvous.

Also known as the Multi-purpose Laboratory Module (MLM) or FGB-2, Nauka is as large as Russia’s other two major ISS modules, Zarya and Zvezda (also called the Service Module–SM). Nauka adds more living accommodations and oxygen generating capacity as well as scientific research facilities and a European Robotic Arm.

Just as everything appeared to settle down after docking, however, Nauka’s engines suddenly and inadvertently sprang to life, changing the space station’s orientation in space, or attitude. During a media teleconference yesterday afternoon, NASA officials said the attitude was off by 45 degrees before engines on Russia’s Zvezda module and Progress MS-17 cargo spacecraft could compensate.

Russia’s space state corporation Roscosmos and the Russian media were silent throughout the episode. What the world knew was thanks to NASA and its live coverage of ISS communications and the media teleconference.

Today, Roscosmos issued a statement from former cosmonaut Vladimir Solovyov, who is now Designer General of Russia’s RSC Energia, which built Nauka and is part of Roscosmos.

Vladimir Solovyov, Twice Hero of the Soviet Union, Pilot-Cosmonaut of the USSR, RSC Energia Designer General, Flight Director of the Russian Segment of the International @Space_Station on MLM #Nauka docking ➡️ https://t.co/0yhbVdwNtl pic.twitter.com/vhJeDmfYLD — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) July 30, 2021

Due to a short-term software failure, a direct command was mistakenly implemented to turn on the module’s engines for withdrawal, which led to some modification of the orientation of the complex as a whole. This situation was quickly countered by the propulsion system of the Zvezda module. At the moment, the station is in its normal orientation, all the ISS and the multipurpose laboratory module systems are operating normally. A reliable internal power and command interface was created, as well as a power supply interface that connected the module to the station.

Like the NASA officials at the teleconference yesterday, Russia’s statement downplayed the significance of Nauka’s engines firing inadvertently. But NASA flight director Zebulon Scoville, who was on console at Mission Control Center (MCC)-Houston, is giving a more blunt assessment via Twitter.

Scoville says the estimate that the space station’s attitude was off by “only” 45 degrees was “premature” and “we proceeded to do headstands and cartwheels” of which “Olympic judges would be proud.” It was a “force fight” between the thrusters on Nauka/MLM and those on the Zvezda/Service Module (SM) and “the ISS brought a knife to a gun fight.”

Yeehaw! That. Was. A. Day. — Zebulon Scoville (@Explorer_Flight) July 29, 2021

Lead MLM Flight Director Greg Whitney and I split the shift today. Never have I ever: 1)been prouder of the team that sits in MCC and lives on @Space_Station, 2)had to declare a spacecraft emergency until now, 3)been so happy to see all solar arrays + radiators still attached. https://t.co/Bmox4WVZsn — Zebulon Scoville (@Explorer_Flight) July 29, 2021

Was force fight between MLM and ISS SM thrusters. Based upon moment arm, the ISS brought a knife to a gun fight. Reports of ISS only being 45 degrees out were premature. That was first call from ADCO. We proceeded to do headstands and cartwheels. Olympic judges would be proud. — Zebulon Scoville (@Explorer_Flight) July 30, 2021

Because we had just docked, command through ISS had not yet been established. So MLM commanding had to wait for next ground pass over Russia ~70 minutes later. So, no way to stop MLM. Swapped to zenith Progress ISS thrusters bring more “muscle” and moment arm to the force fight. — Zebulon Scoville (@Explorer_Flight) July 30, 2021

No greater compliment can be paid than this. @Viking_Flight is chief of @NASAFltDirector office and has forgotten more about “oh shit, what now” situations you or I will ever know. Leadership matters. Mission critical teams don’t just happen by accident. — Zebulon Scoville (@Explorer_Flight) July 30, 2021

Plots are al little deceiving. We were initially flying backwards 180 degrees on purpose. When pitch got off by 90 degrees, yaw and roll axis exhibit gimbal lock. Got about as far out of attitude as you can. Eventually won the force fight and returned to straight and level. — Zebulon Scoville (@Explorer_Flight) July 30, 2021

NASA officials stressed the ISS crew was never in any danger due to the misfiring, but decided to delay launch of Boeing’s Starliner’s uncrewed Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2), which was scheduled for today. The new launch date is August 3 at 1:10 pm EDT. If that goes as planned, it will dock with the ISS on Wednesday at 9:08 am EDT and return to Earth on August 9.