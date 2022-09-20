Space Force Gets a Theme Song

The newest U.S. military service now has its own theme song. Gen. Jay Raymond, Chief of Space Operations for the three-year-old U.S. Space Force, proudly revealed it today at an Air and Space Forces Association conference. The title, Semper Supra, is the Space Force’s motto — Always Above.

The Space Force was created as the country’s sixth military service on December 20, 2019 and Raymond took charge that day. Since then he has spearheaded creation of the new service, which is part of the Department of the Air Force.

Building a new service from the ground up involves not only defining the mission and executing programs, but establishing a unique culture. The latter includes everything from choosing a motto (Semper Supra) and a name for service members (Guardians) to fashioning a uniform and writing an anthem to match those of the other services: “the army goes rolling along” (Army), “up we go into the wild blue yonder” (Air Force), “from the halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli” (Marine Corps), and “anchors aweigh” (Navy).

Now the Space Force has “we’re the mighty watchful eye.”

The lyrics are:

We’re the mighty watchful eye,

Guardians beyond the blue,

The invisible front line,

Warfighters brave and true.

Boldly reaching into space,

There’s no limit to our sky.

Standing guard both night and day,

We’re the Space Force from on high.

Raymond showed a video explaining how the song came to be and ends with its singing.

The big reveal came the end of Raymond’s speech to the annual Air, Space & Cyber conference as his tenure comes to an end. Lt. Gen. B. Chance Saltzman has been nominated to succeed him. The nomination is pending in the Senate.