Space Force’s New Motto — Semper Supra
The U.S. Space Force revealed its new motto and logo today as the newest military service continues to organize and form its own identity and culture separate from the Air Force. The motto — Semper Supra — means “Always Above” and the logo builds on a long history of using the Delta symbol in the Air Force and Space Command.
