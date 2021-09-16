The New Era of Commercial Human Space Flight Means Little News

One day after the launch of the first all-commercial human space flight mission there is little to report. As soon as the Inspiration4 crew reached orbit last night, public channels of communication ended. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted today that all is well, but the public silence from the crew underscores how different this new commercial era is from what has come before.

Throughout the past six decades, NASA has gone to great lengths to keep the public informed of what its astronauts are doing in space other than for the space shuttle missions that conducted classified activities. For the three SpaceX Crew Dragon flights that took astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA since May 2020, the agency provided continuous coverage from launch to docking. Anyone can watch live video from the ISS on Ustream with internal views when the crew is on duty and Earth views otherwise. Spacewalks and other major events are broadcast on NASA’s own TV channel and app.

Not so with commercial space.

While the Inspiration4 crew — Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux, and Chris Sembroski — sought publicity before the launch in part to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, that changed last night. There is no live TV coverage. No tweets from the crew.

The only information about what they are doing is from a few tweets from SpaceX, four of which were posted at the same time (2:00 pm ET) today, one from Inspiration4’s Twitter account, and one from St. Jude. The crew spoke with patients at St. Jude today, but it was not public.

Just spoke with @inspiration4x crew. All is well. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2021

The @Inspiration4x crew is healthy, happy, and resting comfortably. Before the crew went to bed, they traveled 5.5 times around Earth, completed their first round of scientific research, and enjoyed a couple of meals — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 16, 2021

After the crew wakes up today, they will conduct additional research and get their first look out of Dragon’s cupola! — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 16, 2021

Dragon continues to remain in its intended target orbit, with altitudes as high as 590km above the Earth’s surface — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 16, 2021

True to their mission, the #Inspiration4 crew answered questions from @StJude patients (and future astronauts) today from space💙 https://t.co/fq0I8rmj3r — Inspiration4 (@inspiration4x) September 16, 2021

This just in from @inspiration4x Mission Control. We can confirm that St. Jude patients got to speak with the crew live this afternoon, asking the questions we all want to know like “are there cows on the moon?” Standby and follow us for more. 🐄🌙 — St. Jude (@StJude) September 16, 2021

A new day has dawned in human space flight and commercial means just that. Isaacman is footing the bill and calling the shots. He has a deal with Netflix and Time and we will have to wait to find out how it all went. That’s not to detract from the mission’s noble cause to raise money for St. Jude or criticize Isaacman’s business practices, it is just that it’s a new paradigm. Perhaps it will add to everyone’s appreciation of NASA’s openness.

Update: Shortly after this article posted, Inspiration4 tweeted twice more, one with four photos and another promising that “more” will be released about the call with St. Jude.

The crew of #Inspiration4 had an incredible first day in space! They’ve completed more than 15 orbits around planet Earth since liftoff and made full use of the Dragon cupola. pic.twitter.com/StK4BTWSA6 — Inspiration4 (@inspiration4x) September 17, 2021