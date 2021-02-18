Touchdown! Perseverance Lands on Mars

By Marcia Smith | Posted: February 18, 2021 5:11 pm ET | Last Updated: February 18, 2021 5:11 pm ET

NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover survived the Seven Minutes of Terror and successfully landed on Mars at 3:55 pm Eastern Standard Time today. Despite COVID-imposed social distancing restrictions that limited how many people could be in mission control, team members were just as ebullient as ever when touchdown was confirmed.

 

