Touchdown! Perseverance Lands on Mars

NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover survived the Seven Minutes of Terror and successfully landed on Mars at 3:55 pm Eastern Standard Time today. Despite COVID-imposed social distancing restrictions that limited how many people could be in mission control, team members were just as ebullient as ever when touchdown was confirmed.

Touchdown confirmed. The #CountdownToMars is complete, but the mission is just beginning. pic.twitter.com/UvOyXQhhN9 — NASA (@NASA) February 18, 2021

"What an amazing team to work through all the adversity and challenges that go with landing a rover on Mars, plus the challenges of COVID." Acting Administrator Steve Jurczyk congratulates the @NASAPersevere team on a successful #CountdownToMars: pic.twitter.com/cV1rsTJlsv — NASA (@NASA) February 18, 2021