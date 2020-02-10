Trump Administration Proposes 12 Percent Boost for NASA

The Trump Administration released its FY2021 budget request today. Reflecting its directive to NASA last year to put astronauts back on the Moon by 2024, the request includes a substantial increase for the agency for FY2021 and accompanying increases for the next several years. The FY2021 request is a 12 percent boost over FY2020. However, the request also again proposes cuts to a number of programs that Congress has rejected in the past, ensuring another intense debate over NASA priorities.

The request for FY2021 and the subsequent four years are shown in this summary chart from NASA budget documentation.

Over the FY2021-2025 time period, it includes $71 billion for the Artemis Moon-by-2024 program, including $21.258 billion for human landing systems (HLS).

At the same time, it again proposes terminating two Earth science missions (PACE and CLARREO-Pathfinder), the Wide-Field Infrared Space Telescope (WFIRST), and NASA’s STEM education programs. Congress has emphatically rejected these proposals in the past. In addition, NASA is proposing to terminate another astrophysics project, the airborne SOFIA infrared telescope that also is popular on Capitol Hill. It is a joint effort with Germany’s space agency, DLR.

The request also again proposes deferring development of the more powerful Exploration Upper Stage (EUS) for the Space Launch System, also strongly rejected by Congress last year.

Another bone of contention between NASA and Congress regarding SLS is whether to use it to launch the robotic Europa Clipper mission to Jupiter’s moon Europa. Congress has repeatedly mandated in law (not just report language) that SLS be used for Europa Clipper, but NASA insists it could save hundreds of millions by using a commercial rocket instead.

Last year, NASA’s budget request said the saving would by $700 million, but this year it uses $1.5 billion, which is in line with a letter from the White House Office of Management and Budget to Senate appropriators in October. Nevertheless, the FY2020 appropriations bill requires that SLS be used not only for Europa Clipper, but for a later mission to land on Europa. Congress has directed NASA to build a Europa Lander, but NASA has not agreed to do so. This year’s request again does not include it.

What was released today was a request. Congress determines how much money will be spent and how. The request tees up what will undoubtedly be another fractious year of budget debates including how much to spend on defense versus nondefense government programs more broadly.

This being an election year, getting any legislation passed will be a challenge and it is widely expected that Fiscal Year 2021 will begin on October 1 with a Continuing Resolution (CR) that holds agencies to their current funding levels.