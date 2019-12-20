Trumps Signs FY2020 Appropriations Into Law

Late this evening, President Trump signed the FY2020 appropriations bills into law, averting a government shutdown and funding DOD, NASA, NOAA and other government agencies in the discretionary portion of the federal budget through September 30, 2020.

The 12 appropriations bills are bundled into two “minibuses”:

H.R. 1158, Consolidated Appropriations Act

Defense

Commerce, Justice, Science (CJS, including NASA and NOAA)

Financial Services and General Government

Homeland Security

H.R. 1865, Further Consolidated Appropriations Act

Labor-Health and Human Services

Agriculture

Energy and Water

Interior-Environment

Legislative Branch

Military Construction-Veterans Affairs

State-Foreign Operations

Transportation-Housing and Urban Development (THUD)

Trump signed both. He also signed the FY2020 National Defense Autorization Act (NDAA) which, among other things, creates a U.S. Space Force as part of the Air Force.