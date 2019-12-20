Trumps Signs FY2020 Appropriations Into Law

Trumps Signs FY2020 Appropriations Into Law

By Marcia Smith | Posted: December 20, 2019 11:47 pm ET | Last Updated: December 20, 2019 11:47 pm ET

Late this evening, President Trump signed the FY2020 appropriations bills into law, averting a government shutdown and funding DOD, NASA, NOAA and other government agencies in the discretionary portion of the federal budget through September 30, 2020.

The 12 appropriations bills are bundled into two “minibuses”:

H.R. 1158, Consolidated Appropriations Act

  • Defense
  • Commerce, Justice, Science (CJS, including NASA and NOAA)
  • Financial Services and General Government
  • Homeland Security

H.R. 1865, Further Consolidated Appropriations Act

  • Labor-Health and Human Services
  • Agriculture
  • Energy and Water
  • Interior-Environment
  • Legislative Branch
  • Military Construction-Veterans Affairs
  • State-Foreign Operations
  • Transportation-Housing and Urban Development (THUD)

Trump signed both.  He also signed the FY2020 National Defense Autorization Act (NDAA) which, among other things, creates a U.S. Space Force as part of the Air Force.

Last Updated: Dec 20, 2019 11:47 pm ET

User Comments



SpacePolicyOnline.com has the right (but not the obligation) to monitor the comments and to remove any materials it deems inappropriate.  We do not post comments that include links to other websites since we have no control over that content nor can we verify the security of such links.

SPACEPOLICYONLINE.COM

About | Contact | Privacy