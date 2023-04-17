Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: April 10-16, 2023

Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com during the week of April 10-16, 2023, including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on the titles to read the entire articles.

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN SPACE POLICY APRIL 16-22, 2023

April 16, 2023. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of April 16-22, 2023 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in session this week.

FAA ISSUES LICENSE TO SPACEX TO LAUNCH STARSHIP

April 14, 2023. The FAA completed its long-awaited review of SpaceX’s application to launch its enormous Starship/Super Heavy rocket from Boca Chica, TX today. SpaceX now can launch whenever it is ready and plans to make the first attempt as early as Monday, April 17. Starship will not quite make it all the way around Earth, splashing down in the ocean near Hawaii, but it nonetheless is being referred to as the first orbital launch.

ESA’S JUICE ON ITS WAY TO JUPITER

April 14, 2023. The European Space Agency’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, or JUICE, began its 8-year journey to Jupiter this morning. The spacecraft needs five gravity assists so will not arrive until 2031. Once there, it will perform a detailed examination of Ganymede, the only moon in the solar system known to have a magnetosphere. JUICE will also study two other icy Jovian moons, Callisto and Europa, the latter in concert with NASA’s Europa Clipper.

FIGUEROA TO LEAD SECOND INDEPENDENT REVIEW OF MARS SAMPLE RETURN MISSION

April 13, 2023: NASA announced today that Orlando Figueroa, once NASA’s “Mars Czar,” will chair the second independent review of the Mars Sample Return mission planned for launch later this decade. Scientists are excited about bringing samples of Mars back to Earth for analysis, but also concerned that the high cost will hurt other NASA science projects.

NASA ENVISIONS INTERNATIONAL FLEET OF APOPHIS RECONNAISSANCE SPACECRAFT

April 11, 2023. NASA officials are encouraging the international space community to launch several small spacecraft to study the asteroid Apophis before it makes a close approach to Earth in 2029. It is more of a concept than a plan at this stage, but the idea is to get imagery and other data before the encounter to compare with data that will be acquired by another spacecraft — already in space — afterwards to add to the planetary defense knowledge base for the day an Earth-threatening asteroid is on its way.

