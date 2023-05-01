Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: April 24-30, 2023

Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com during the week of April 24-30, 2023, including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on the titles to read the entire articles.

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN SPACE POLICY APRIL 30-MAY 6, 2023

April 30, 2023. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of April 30-May 6, 2023 and any insight we can offer about them. The Senate is in session this week. The House is in recess except for pro forma sessions.

NELSON BULLISH ON STARSHIP DESPITE FAILURE, WORRIED ABOUT BUDGET CUTS

April 27, 2023. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed confidence today that the Artemis III mission will launch around the end of 2025 as planned despite the failure of SpaceX’s Starship launch last week. Starship will be the Human Landing System that takes NASA astronauts from lunar orbit down to and back from the surface. Without Starship, there is no landing. Nelson downplayed the failure as “not a big downer in terms of how SpaceX does things.” Of greater concern is the spending cuts that passed the House yesterday as part of a deficit reduction bill.

RUSSIA AGREES TO OPERATE ISS THROUGH 2028

April 26, 2023. The Russian government has agreed to extend operations of the International Space Station through 2028 according to Russia’s state news agency TASS. Russia is the last of the ISS partners to agree to operations beyond 2024, although all the others adopted 2030 as the new end point. The 2028 date coincides with the 30th anniversary of the launch of the first ISS module, Zarya, built by Russia but paid for by the United States.

JAPANESE COMMERCIAL LUNAR LANDER FAILS ON LANDING

April 25, 2023. Hakuto-R Mission 1, a commercial lunar lander built by Japan’s ispace, landed on the Moon today. It did not survive, however. Exactly what happened to the lander and the United Arab Emirates’ Rashid rover is still being investigated, but the company conceded this evening that it made a hard landing and has not been heard from since.

