Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: April 29-May 5, 2024

What’s Happening in Space Policy May 5-11, 2024

May 5, 2024. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of May 5-11, 2024 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in session this week.

Starliner Ready for Human Spaceflight Debut

May 3, 2024. Following a Flight Readiness Review today, Boeing and NASA officials confirmed Starliner is ready for launch on Monday with two NASA astronauts aboard. Starliner has flown twice already without a crew. The first time revealed so many problems that Boeing decided to launch it empty a second time to ensure everything worked as expected. That flight was a success and although the path from then until now has been rather bumpy, the head of Boeing’s commercial crew program said today there are “zero constraints” to launch.

China Launches Probe to Return Samples from the Far Side of the Moon

May 3, 2024. China is hoping to achieve another lunar exploration first by landing a spacecraft on the far side of the Moon and bringing samples back to Earth. Chang’e-6, named for China’s mythological goddess of the Moon, launched from Hainan Island this morning and will return in about 53 days if all goes according to plan. The spacecraft also carries scientific experiments from European and Pakistani partners.

Nelson Pleads With Congress To Fund ISS Deorbit Vehicle

April 30, 2024. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson pleaded with members of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee today to pass a pending domestic supplemental appropriations bill that includes money to build a deorbit vehicle for the International Space Station. The supplemental also includes money to repair antennas in Guam damaged by a hurricane last year. He argued this is emergency funding that should be considered separately from NASA’s regular budget request and also revealed that the estimated cost of the deorbit vehicle has grown to $1.5 billion over six years.

Shenzhou-17 Crew Back on Earth

April 30, 2024. The three-man Shenzhou-17 crew is back on Earth after 188 days on the Tiangong-3 space station. Their replacements on Shenzhou-18 arrived last week initiating another crew exchange. The three-module space station has been permanently occupied with crews rotating on roughly 6-month schedules since 2022.

FAA Learning Period to Get Another Extension

April 29, 2024. House and Senate committee leaders announced just after midnight that they have reached agreement on a new FAA reauthorization bill. The vast majority of the bill does not deal with space activities, but one provision would extend the so-called “learning period” for another few months. The language prevents the FAA from promulgating new commercial human spaceflight regulations and will expire on May 11 if this bill does not pass by then.

