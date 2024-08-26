Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: August 12-25, 2024

Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com from August 12-25, 2024 including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.

What’s Happening in Space Policy August 25-31, 2024

August 25, 2024. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of August 25-31, 2024 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in recess until September 9 except for pro forma sessions.

NASA: Starliner will Return Empty, Still Confident in Boeing

August 24, 2024. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced today that the agency has decided to return Boeing’s Starliner capsule to Earth empty. The two NASA astronauts who flew it up to the International Space Station will remain there until February and return on the next scheduled flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. After talking with Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, Nelson remains confident Boeing will fix the problems and Starliner will fly again with a crew.

Harris Vows Leadership in Space If Elected

August 22, 2024. In accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for president tonight, Vice President Kamala Harris vowed that the United States will lead the world into the future, including in space. Harris currently chairs the White House National Space Council that develops U.S. space policy across the civil, commercial, and national security sectors.

Polaris Dawn Readies for First Commercial Spacewalk

August 19, 2024. Jared Isaacman’s Polaris Dawn private astronaut crew arrived at Kennedy Space Center today a week before their scheduled launch. Isaacman and three crewmates will spend about five days aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon with the goals of setting a new altitude record for an Earth-orbiting human space flight and conducting the first non-governmental spacewalk. They also will conduct science experiments and raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

What’s Happening in Space Policy August 18-31, 2024

August 18, 2024. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the two weeks of August 18-31, 2024 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in recess until September 9 except for pro forma sessions.

Lessons Learned from Challenger and Columbia Guide Starliner Decisions

August 14, 2024. NASA continues to analyze data about Starliner’s propulsion system before deciding if the Boeing spacecraft is safe enough to bring two NASA astronauts back to Earth from the International Space Station. Last week the agency said they would make a decision in mid-August, but today acknowledged it would slip to later in the month while stressing there is no fixed timeline. Safety is paramount and they’ll take whatever time is needed to make the best decision based on input from many sources, a lesson learned from past tragedies.

SpaceX Denies Violating Environmental Regulations at Starbase

August 12, 2024. SpaceX is denying a report by CNBC today that it is violating environmental regulations at its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. Citing notices from the Texas environmental quality commission and the federal EPA, CNBC reports SpaceX is releasing pollutants into nearby waters from the deluge system used for Starship tests and launches. SpaceX insists it is in compliance. This morning the FAA canceled five public hearings about expanding SpaceX’s use of Starbase that were to begin tomorrow saying they are seeking additional information from SpaceX.

Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: July 29-August 11, 2024

August 12, 2024. Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com from July 28-August 11, 2024 including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.