Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: August 21-27, 2023

What’s Happening in Space Policy August 27-September 2, 2023

August 27, 2023. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of August 27-September 2, 2023 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in recess except for pro forma sessions. The Senate returns September 5; the House September 12.

Crew-7 Makes it 11

August 27, 2023. The four international astronauts of NASA’s Crew-7 mission floated through the hatch to join seven colleagues on the International Space Station this morning, bringing the crew complement up to 11 for the next several days. Crew-7 is replacing Crew-6, who will return later this week, all part of the almost 23-year history of crew rotations that have kept ISS permanently occupied since November 2000.

International Crew on Its Way to ISS

August 26, 2023. Four people of four different nationalities are on their way to the International Space Station following an early morning liftoff from Kennedy Space Center. For the first time, a NASA-led crew includes just one U.S. astronaut. The other three are from ISS partner countries Denmark, Japan and Russia.

Rogers Bears Down on USSPACECOM Decision

August 24, 2023. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) is taking more steps to challenge President Biden’s decision to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado instead of moving it to Alabama as promised by former President Trump. He wants the key military and civilian DOD leaders involved in the decision to testify to his committee when Congress returns and is requesting an investigation by the Government Accountability Office.

Another North Korean Space Launch Fails

August 23, 2023. For the second time in three months, North Korea’s attempt to launch a reconnaissance satellite into orbit failed. The country’s state news agency attributed it to a third stage malfunction and downplayed the accident, saying they will try again in October.

Modi: “India is on the Moon”

August 23, 2023. India became just the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon today. Chandrayaan-3’s soft-landing marked the first success since 2019 in six tries by three space agencies, a commercial company, and a non-profit. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared “India is on the Moon” and cheered the success as belonging to “all of humanity.”

Luna-25’s Engines Fired Longer Than Planned

August 21, 2023. The head of the Russian space agency said today that Luna-25 crashed into the Moon because the spacecraft’s engine fired longer than planned. The trouble began on Saturday when Luna-25 was commanded to lower its orbit in preparation for landing, which was scheduled for today. Instead it crashed into the surface.

