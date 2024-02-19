Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: February 12-18, 2024

Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com over the last week, February 11-18, 2024, including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.

What’s Happening in Space Policy February 18-24, 2024

February 18, 2024. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of February 18-24, 2024 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in recess except for pro forma sessions.

Japan Scores Success on Second H3 Launch

February 16, 2024. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries succeeded in launching the new H3 rocket today almost a year after the first attempt failed. H3 will replace Japan’s existing H-IIA, providing more lift capability at lower cost.

White House: Russia Developing “Troubling” ASAT Capability, But Not Immediate Threat

February 15, 2024. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed today that Russia is developing a “troubling” antisatellite, or ASAT, capability, but stressed it is not an immediate threat. Kirby was reacting to speculation in the press following statements by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) yesterday that Turner said revealed a serious national security threat. Citing anonymous sources, several media outlets asserted the matter involves Russia’s development of a nuclear ASAT. Kirby declined to provide many details, but tamped down concerns that any threat is imminent.

Another U.S. Lunar Lander Lifts Off

February 15, 2024. A U.S. spacecraft is once again on its way to the Moon. If successful, it will be the first U.S. lunar lander since the Apollo era. Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic tried last month, but its Peregrine lander suffered a propulsion failure. Now Houston-based Intuitive Machines is hoping to enter the history books not only with the first U.S. landing since 1972, but the closest to the Moon’s South Pole.

Transitioning from ISS to Commercial Space Stations: Plenty of Questions, But Few Answers

February 14, 2024. A congressional hearing today illuminated a wide range of policy issues awaiting resolution as the International Space Station nears its end, but the answers remain elusive. The ISS is expected to be decommissioned in 2030 and NASA is counting on the private sector to build new space stations in low Earth orbit, or LEO, where NASA can be just one of many customers. But timing is a challenge and the overriding concern is to avoid a gap between ISS and whatever comes next lest the only space station in LEO belongs to China.

Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: January 29-February 11, 2024

February 12, 2024. Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com over the past two weeks, January 29-February 11, 2024, including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.