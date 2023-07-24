Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: July 17-23, 2023

Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com in the last week, July 17-23, 2023, including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.

What’s Happening in Space Policy July 23-29, 2023

July 23, 2023. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of July 23-29, 2023 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in session this week.

Pew Poll: Americans Want Space Program to Focus on Asteroids and Climate More than Human Spaceflight

July 20, 2023. The latest poll from the Pew Research Center once again found that by a wide margin Americans want the space program to focus more on the threat from asteroids and understanding Earth’s climate than sending humans to the Moon or Mars. The results are consistent with a 2018 poll that also placed monitoring asteroids and climate at the top of the priority list.

Space Force to Add Third NSSL Lane 2 Provider, But Limited to 7 Launches

July 19,2023. The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command is modifying its procurement of future National Security Space Launch providers. Now three instead of two companies will be able to win contracts to launch the most expensive, most critical satellites. However, the third company will be limited to just seven launches over the 5-year procurement period.

NASA-Marshall Center Director Jody Singer To Retire

July 17, 2023. Jody Singer, Director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, announced her retirement today. Appointed in 2018, she is the first woman to lead the Huntsville, AL-based center where NASA’s most capable space transportation systems — from Saturn to the Space Shuttle to the Space Launch System — were developed. NASA will conduct a nationwide search for her successor.

Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: July 3-16, 2023

July 17, 2023. Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com from July 3-16, 2023, including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article