Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: July 3-16, 2023

July 16, 2023. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of July 16-22, 2023 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in session.

India’s Second Lunar Lander on Its Way

July 14, 2023. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s second lunar lander, Chandrayaan-3, is on its way to the Moon. ISRO is hoping for a better outcome than four years ago when they lost contact with the Chandrayaan-2 lander just before it reached the surface.

ULA’s Vulcan to Launch By End of This Year

July 13, 2023. Tory Bruno, president and CEO of the United Launch Alliance, said today that the Vulcan rocket will be ready to launch by the end of the year. The root cause of a test failure of the Centaur V upper stage has been identified and fixes are underway. A launch date has not been set in part because one of the payloads is a lunar lander that can only be launched on certain days each month.

House and Senate Appropriators Keep NASA Basically at FY2023 Levels

July 13, 2023. House and Senate appropriators are moving forward with their FY2024 NASA funding bills. The Senate Appropriations committee approved the Commerce-Justice-Science bill today and the House will mark up their bill at subcommittee level tomorrow. In keeping with the Fiscal Responsibility Act, their totals are about the same as NASA’s current spending level, far less than President Biden’s request. While these are just steps in a lengthy process, they signal the difficult choices that lie ahead.

FCC Nominees Win Committee Approval

July 12, 2023. The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee approved the nominations of three FCC commissioners and the agency’s Inspector General today. The next stop is a confirmation vote by the full Senate, but opposition voiced by some committee members suggests it will not be clear sailing.

Stunning Image Crowns JWST’s First Anniversary

July 12, 2023. To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the first science-quality images from the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA and its JWST partners released a stunning image of a star-forming region 390 light years away. That is nearby, cosmically speaking, allowing an unobstructed view of the stellar nursery.

July 9, 2023. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of July 9-15, 2023 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in session this week.

Final Ariane 5 Takes Flight

July 5, 2023. The last launch of Europe’s Ariane 5 rocket went off without a hitch today. Carrying two communications satellites, one for Germany and one for France, it brought to a close an almost-perfect record as Europe waits for its replacement, Ariane 6. The end of the run for Ariane 5 is emblamatic of the changes taking place in the global space launch market overall.

