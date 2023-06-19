Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: June 12-19, 2023

Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com during the week of June 12-19, 2023, including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.

What’s Happening in Space Policy June 18-23, 2023

June 18, 2023. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of June 18-24, 2023 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in session this week.

House Committees Make Progress on FY2024 Defense Authorization, Appropriations

June 17, 2023. The two House committees that authorize and appropriate money for the Department of Defense made progress this week on legislation for FY2024, which begins on October 1. Defense spending is one of the few areas exempted from the steep budget cuts proposed by House Republicans, although the recommended funding for the U.S. Space Force is below the request. More action is scheduled in both the House and Senate next week.

Space Command HQ Debate Looms Large in House Defense Bills

June 17, 2023. The two House committees that provide policy guidance and money for national security space activities made it clear this week that the location of U.S. Space Command headquarters is a key issue. The debate has lingered without resolution for more than two years as President Biden weighs whether to reverse his predecessor’s decision to move it to Alabama from Colorado. In Congress, the Alabama delegation is putting the battle front and center in this year’s defense authorization and appropriations legislation.

Extent of House-Proposed Spending Cuts Begins to Sink In

June 13, 2023. The House Appropriations Committee has revealed its planned FY2024 spending levels for each of its 12 subcommittees. Although the figures still do not indicate what any specific agency will get, seeing them on paper makes the extent of the proposed cuts palpably evident. The subcommittee that funds NASA, for example, will have almost 30 percent less to spend in FY2024 than FY2023. Only three subcommittees get increases and they are less than inflation.

