Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: June 5-11, 2023

Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com during the week of June 5-11, 2023, including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.

What’s Happening in Space Policy: June 11-17, 2023

June 11, 2023. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of June 11-17, 2023 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in session this week.

Lucas Introduces Bill to Make NOAA An Independent Agency

June 9, 2023. The chairman of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee today introduced legislation to take NOAA out of the Department of Commerce and establish it as an independent agency. Rep. Frank Lucas argues it will streamline NOAA operations and make them more transparent to Congress and the public. Only one part of NOAA, the Office of Space Commerce, would remain within the DOC.

ULA Completes Vulcan FRF Test

June 8, 2023. The United Launch Alliance successfully test fired the BE-4 engines for its new Vulcan rocket on the launch pad yesterday. The company is still investigating what happened in an earlier test of the rocket’s Centaur V upper stage and is not ready to set a date for Vulcan’s inaugural launch, but the completion of the Flight Readiness Firing is a step in that direction. Meanwhile, the U.S. Space Force assigned six launches to ULA today along with six for SpaceX.

Starship, Budgets, Complacency — Jim Free’s Top Worries About Artemis

June 8, 2023. The successful Artemis I uncrewed test flight last year was a feather in NASA’s cap as it gets ready to return American astronauts to the lunar surface. But many challenges lie ahead. In fact, the man in charge of the program is worried Artemis I went so well that complacency will set in. Not to mention whether SpaceX’s Starship Human Landing System will be ready in time or if he’ll get the budget he needs. All in all, he thinks that first post-Apollo Moon landing likely will slip from 2025 to 2026.

Melroy: NASA “Unlikely” To Get Full FY2024 Budget Request

June 8, 2023. NASA is acknowledging that the debt limit deal signed into law a few days ago means the agency probably will not get the 7.1 percent increase requested for FY2024. Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy said it is “unlikely” and difficult choices lie ahead.

JPL Wins Kudos for Response to Psyche IRB Recommendations

June 6, 2023. The Independent Review Board established by NASA to look into what happened with the Psyche asteroid mission last year is giving JPL high marks for how it is responding to the recommendations. Psyche missed its launch window because engineers ran out of time to test the software, necessitating a one-year delay. NASA postponed a completely unrelated Venus mission, VERITAS, for at least three years because it needed the money to pay for Psyche’s overrun.

Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: May 29-June 4, 2023

June 5, 2023. Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com during the week of May 22-28, 2023, including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.