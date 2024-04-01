Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: March 25-31, 2024

Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com over the last week, March 25-31, 2024, including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.

What’s Happening in Space Policy March 31-April 6, 2024

March 31, 2024. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of March 31-April 6, 2024 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in recess except for pro forma sessions.

Space Budget Experts Warn FY2025 May Be Even Worse for NASA

March 30, 2024. As NASA copes with the significant cut it received in FY2024, experts on the civil space budget are warning that FY2025 could be even worse. Caps imposed by the Fiscal Responsibility Act remain in effect in FY2025 and the budget “tricks” used to lessen the pain in FY2024 will not be available this time. On top of that, NASA will be competing with other national needs like policing and preparations for the next census. One NASA program that still appears to be in comparatively good shape is Artemis

SLIM Survives Another Lunar Night

March 28, 2024. The Japanese space agency’s SLIM lunar lander defied the odds again, surviving not just one, but two bitter cold lunar nights and sizzling hot lunar days. The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon has sent back another new image from its navigation camera two months after a sporty landing that initially suggested its lifetime would be sharply limited.

NASA Invites *YOU* To Collect Science Data During the April 8 Eclipse

March 26, 2024. NASA is inviting the public to participate in collecting science data during the April 8 solar eclipse through its citizen science projects. Weather permitting, everyone in the contiguous United States will see at least a partial eclipse and those in 15 states will see a total eclipse. The space agency is also reminding everyone NEVER to look directly at the Sun unless wearing special protective glasses.

George Abbey Dies at 91

March 25, 2024. George Abbey, another NASA legend, died yesterday at the age of 91 following an illness. His death comes just one week after the passing of former astronaut Tom Stafford and a month after former astronaut and NASA Administrator Richard Truly passed away, all marking the end of an era. Abbey was not an astronaut, but as director of flight crew operations decided which astronauts got to fly and when. His influence on the agency went far beyond that over many decades as an advisor at NASA Headquarters, Director of Johnson Space Center, and Senior Fellow at Rice University after his retirement.

Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: March 18-24, 2024

March 25, 2024. Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com over the last week, March 18-24, 2024, including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.