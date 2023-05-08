Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: May 1-7, 2023

Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com during the week of May 1-7, 2023, including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. (We’re actually including a bonus article that we published early this morning, May 8.) Click on each title to read the entire article.

China’s Spaceplane Returns After 276 Days

May 8, 2023. China’s uncrewed reusable spaceplane, thought to be similar to the U.S. X-37B, has returned to Earth after 276 days in space. Both China and the United States are highly secretive about what these spacecraft do while they are in space, but lengthy mission durations seem to be part of the plan.

What’s Happening in Space Policy May 7-13, 2023

May 7, 2023. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of May 7-13, 2023 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in session this week.

Kendall: No News on Space Command Headquarters

May 7, 2023. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall was peppered with questions from two congressional committees about when a decision will be made on where to locate the headquarters of U.S. Space Command, but he said he has no news to share. The prickly issue pitting Colorado versus Alabama has been on hold for over two years. One powerful House member from Alabama said “we’re beyond the point of frustration,” but Kendall adroitly avoided making any promises about a resolution.

Senators Reintroduce Satellite Cybersecurity Legislation

May 4, 2023. Senators Gary Peters and John Cornyn have reintroduced legislation requring the Department of Homeland Security to help prevent disruptive cyberattacks on commercial satellites. The bill requires DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to consolidate voluntary satellite cybersecurity recommendations to help operators understand how to secure their systems and ensure they have the tools and resources they need for cybersecurity defense.

Czech Republic Joins Artemis Accords

May 3, 2023. The Czech Republic became the 24th country to sign the U.S.-led Artemis Accords today. In a signing ceremony at NASA Headquarters, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský pointed to his country’s participation in the lunar Gateway space station and the more than 100 companies and research institutes involved in space activities. Prague also is home to the European Union’s space agency.

Environmental Groups Sue FAA for Allowing SpaceX Starship Launches at Boca Chica

May 1, 2023. Several environmental groups filed a lawsuit against the FAA today because it did not adequately protect the area around SpaceX’s Starbase in Boca Chica, TX. The action comes less than two weeks after SpaceX conducted the first launch of Starship/Super Heavy, the most powerful rocket ever built, sending a cloud of dust and debris into the air. Some fell on a nearby town. The rocket exploded over the Gulf of Mexico minutes later. They want the FAA’s approval of SpaceX’s launch operations at Boca Chica rescinded.

