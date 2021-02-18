White House, Congress Praise NASA’s Mars Perseverance Landing

President Biden, Vice President Harris and a host of congressional leaders sent NASA congratulations today after the successful landing of the Mars Perseverance rover on Mars. The car-sized rover, equipped with a helicopter and a system to collect samples for later return to Earth, survived the perilous “Seven Minutes of Terror” from the top of the Martian atmosphere to a safe landing in Jezero Crater at 3:55 pm EST today.

This is NASA’s ninth successful Mars landing since the 1970s when Viking 1 and Viking 2 inaugurated robotic exploration of the Red Planet’s surface. Some, like the Vikings, were stationary landers, but Perseverance is the fifth rover and the first to deliver a helicopter, Ingenuity, that hopefully will become the first aerial vehicle to fly on another world.

Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk said at a post-landing press briefing this afternoon that President Biden called him to say “congratulations, man!” and wants to congratulate the entire team in person soon.

Our acting administrator Steve Jurczyk describes the phone call he received from @POTUS following today’s successful #CountdownToMars landing, congratulating the @NASAPersevere team. pic.twitter.com/quYi6yjuv7 — NASA (@NASA) February 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Biden sent a tweet.

Congratulations to NASA and everyone whose hard work made Perseverance’s historic landing possible. Today proved once again that with the power of science and American ingenuity, nothing is beyond the realm of possibility. pic.twitter.com/NzSxW6nw4k — President Biden (@POTUS) February 18, 2021

Vice President Harris added her own congratulations. The Biden Administration has not yet revealed if it intends to coordinate U.S. space policy through a White House National Space Council, but if it does, Harris would be its chair. The Space Council was created by the 1989 NASA Authorization Act (P.L. 100-685) and directs that it will be chaired by the Vice President. Some Presidents — Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama — chose not to fund or staff the Space Council, but it exists in law and is available to those who, like President Trump, decide it is an effective mechanism.

Congrats to @NASA and all of their partners on their successful mission. Today’s historic landing embodies our nation’s spirit of perseverance—building on past accomplishments and paving the way for future missions. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) February 18, 2021

Harris also discussed Perseverance in a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday. France contributed the SuperCam instrument that will analyze the chemistry and mineralogy of Martian rocks and soil.

Glad we had this first talk @VP Kamala Harris! Let’s move forward together on all the challenges we face: climate, gender equality, regional crises, and our space cooperation with (hopefully) a new step this Thursday with Perseverance’s landing on Mars! https://t.co/5Qb1T8Pkqp — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 15, 2021

Perseverance carries a robust suite of science and technology experiments to conduct itself, but it also is the first of three missions intended to return samples of Mars to Earth. NASA and the European Space Agency will partner to build and launch the next two — a Sample Fetch Rover and an Earth Return Orbiter (ERO) — for launch later this decade.

It will be expensive.

Perseverance alone cost $2.7 billion for development, launch, operations and analysis, plus $85 million for Ingenuity ($80 million for development $5 million for operations). NASA and ESA will share the cost of the other two Mars Sample Return missions. ESA estimates its share at 1.5 billion Euros. NASA’s initial estimate for its portion was $2.9-3.3 billion, but an Independent Review Team recently advised the agency to plan on $3.8-4.4 billion instead. NASA wants to launch in 2026, so that funding would have to be made available quickly, at the same time it is trying to return astronauts to the Moon through the Artemis program and invest in a broad array of space and earth science, space technology, and aeronautics projects.

Strong White House and congressional support will be required for the rest of the Mars Sample Return campaign to happen.

Many members of Congress sent their congratulations today including key leaders of the committees that oversee and fund NASA. Though not an exhaustive list, among them were the chairwoman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, which authorizes NASA activities, Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX), and the chairman of its space subcommittee, Don Beyer (D-VA), and the Ranking Members of the full committee and subcommittee, Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK) and Brian Babin (R-TX). Their full committee Senate counterparts, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Roger Wicker (R-MS) followed suit.

RELEASE: Chairs @RepEBJ and @RepDonBeyer Congratulate NASA on Successful Landing of Mars 2020 Perseverance Roverhttps://t.co/IbFyYn9G7w — Science Committee (@HouseScience) February 18, 2021

An extraordinary achievement. Years of scientific ingenuity just culminated in @NASAPersevere successfully landing on Mars. This incredible accomplishment will yield so much new data in time to come. Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard to make this happen!! https://t.co/wcwr3O8TAP — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) February 18, 2021

Today is major milestone on the journey to putting humans on #Mars 🚀. @NASAPersevere is the U.S.’ 6th successful landing on the Martian surface, but it’ll attempt many firsts–including powered flight on another planet. Hang around for @RepFrankLucas on the missions ahead🔊👇 pic.twitter.com/m2xPU9d5xG

— Sci, Space, & Tech GOP (@housesciencegop) February 18, 2021

After traveling nearly 300 million miles, @NASAPersevere has safely landed on the Red Planet! Congrats to @NASA & @NASAJPL on this successful and historic mission. I look forward to the science that Perseverance and Ingenuity will gather and send back to Earth. pic.twitter.com/I2DGSLhx2A

— Brian Babin (@RepBrianBabin) February 18, 2021

Today’s historic landing of @NASAPersevere on Mars is the most ambitious mission yet in the search for life on Mars. I commend the talented scientists and engineers at @NASA who made today’s landing possible, as well as the @WWU scientists who helped design the Mastcam-Z cameras. https://t.co/X1PDFykMhS — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) February 19, 2021

.@NASAPersevere has officially landed on Mars! Congratulations to the team at @NASA on a successful #CountdowntoMars! https://t.co/PsgqtlicpZ — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) February 18, 2021

Those are NASA’s authorization committees, which set policy and recommend funding levels, but it is the appropriators who actually have money to spend. NASA is funded through the Commerce-Justice-Science (CJS) subcommittees of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees. The Senate CJS subcommittee is led by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS). The House CJS subcommittee is chaired by Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) and its Ranking Member is Robert Aderholt (R-AL). Cartwright is only one of these key committee members who did not explicitly offer congratulations (by press time, at least), although he did retweet some of NASA’s tweets about the landing. He just took over the chairmanship of the subcommittee after the retirement of José Serrano, but he was vice-chairman in the last Congress and supports NASA.

Perseverance has landed on Mars! Congratulations to the team at @NASA for a mission that will lead to exciting and illuminating scientific discoveries. 🚀✨ https://t.co/lO21ywiHwy — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) February 18, 2021

Look forward to continuing to support missions like #Perseverance & seeing what the talented teams at @NASAJPL & #NASA accomplish in the future. This is an incredible feat during a particularly difficult time, & their dedication & service to this mission has not gone unnoticed. https://t.co/miJUNxmJBn — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) February 18, 2021

Congratulations to @NASA and the contractors on another successful Mars landing – this time, the Perseverance. Alabama built the rocket that got it there (ULA Atlas V), and Tuscaloosa County High School student Vaneeza Rupani named the Ingenuity helicopter! — Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) February 18, 2021

The chairman and vice chairman of the full Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Richard Shelby (R-AL), also tweeted their congratulations.

Whether all the good wishes will translate into budgetary support remains to be seen, but they do demonstrate that the political leaders who are key to NASA’s future are paying attention, and happy. As least for this moment, all can revel in the tremendous success of Perseverance’s landing.