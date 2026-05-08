Brian Hughes Returns to NASA in Charge of Kennedy and Wallops Launch Operations

Brian Hughes, who headed the Florida arm of President Trump’s 2024 campaign and served as NASA Chief of Staff for several months last year, is returning to the agency to oversee NASA’s launch operations at Kennedy Space Center in Florida and Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The top Democrat on the House committee that oversees NASA called on the agency to reverse the decision in part because Hughes does not have the expertise to ensure America can beat China back to the Moon.

NASA told SpacePolicyOnline.com that Hughes will not be Center Director of either Kennedy or Wallops, but will have direct responsibility for launch operations at both sites, reporting to NASA Headquarters. NASA’s press release identifies him as “senior director of launch operations.”

Janet Petro retired as Kennedy Space Center (KSC) Director last week and her Deputy, Kelvin Manning, is Acting Center Director. David Pierce is Director of Wallops.

The primary function of both KSC and Wallops is launch operations.

Hughes does not have an aerospace background, but instead a long history in Florida politics. He was Chief of Staff to the Mayor of Jacksonville, FL and CEO of the Downtown Investment Authority before becoming chief administrative officer for the City of Jacksonville. In 2023, he joined President Trump’s Florida campaign team as a senior advisor and Florida Campaign Director, working with Susie Wiles, now White House Chief of Staff. He was the White House Deputy National Security Advisor for Communications until he was appointed as NASA Chief of Staff on May 27, 2025.

He served in that position for six months as Petro, then Acting NASA Administrator, returned to KSC and Sean Duffy, Secretary of Transportation, took over as Acting Administrator. After Jared Isaacman was confirmed as Administrator in December, Hughes left NASA to join Mercury LLC, a public affairs firm. In a post on LinkedIn, he said working at NASA was a “lifelong dream” and the agency “is entering an exciting new era under Jared and President Trump.”

Now he’s decided to return. Isaacman said Hughes “brings a unique combination of operational expertise, strategic leadership, and public service experience at the highest levels of government. His track record leading complex organizations and executing high-stakes missions makes him exceptionally well-suited to help shape the future of NASA’s launch operations as we accelerate into a new era of exploration and innovation.”

NASA’s nine civil service centers — Ames, Armstrong, Glenn, Goddard, Johnson, Kennedy, Langley, Marshall, and Stennis — historically are led by government Senior Executive Service (SES) Executive Position Managers designated Center Directors, not political appointees. NASA did not immediately reply to a query as to whether a new SES Center Director also will be named.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, objected to the decision because Hughes doesn’t have the “background, knowledge, expertise or temperament” to ensure America can beat China back to the Moon.

In a statement, she said Hughes has “a proven record of harming the agency” noting a Democratic staff report that concluded he “illegally implemented” the FY2026 budget request during his tenure as Chief of Staff. “The leader of Kennedy Space Center, who also has been granted responsibility for Wallops launch operations, must be beyond reproach in both character and competence. It is no place for a former Trump campaign consultant who personally directed the agency’s illegal implementation of the White House budget last year, as the Committee’s oversight recently detailed. This decision is inexcusable. NASA must reverse it immediately.”

This article has been updated.