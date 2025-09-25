Dream Chaser Slips to End of 2026 for Free-Flyer Demo Only

NASA said today they are requiring Sierra Space to conduct a free flyer demonstration of the Dream Chaser spacecraft before the first cargo mission to the International Space Station. The contractual requirement that NASA buy seven cargo flights is also eliminated. Dream Chaser has yet to make a spaceflight after more than a decade of development and the demonstration flight is not even expected until the end of 2026. Sierra Space called the changes a “strategic transition.”

Sierra Space, a spin-off from Sierra Nevada Corporation, has been working on Dream Chaser for more than a decade. The company originally bid for NASA’s commercial crew program to build a human spaceflight version of the small winged vehicle. Dream Chaser resembles the space shuttle and originated at NASA in the early 1990s as studies for an HL-20 Personnel Launch System that was never built.

Sierra Space was one of the companies receiving NASA funding through the Commercial Crew Integrated Capabilities (CCiCAP) program in the early 2010s, but lost to Boeing and SpaceX for selection as one of the two Commercial Crew Transportation Capabilities (CCtCAP) awards. They protested to the Government Accountability Office, but their claims were denied.

The company decided to proceed with an uncrewed version of the vehicle instead and bid in the second round for cargo resupply of the International Space Station through the Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) program. SpaceX and Orbital ATK (now Northrop Grumman) already had CRS contracts. In 2016, Sierra Space was added as a third service provider, with plans to build the crewed version of Dream Chaser later.

Sierra Space has been reporting progress over the years. In 2020 they said cargo flights would begin in 2021 and crewed flights five years later. By 2023, the first cargo flight was said to be close at hand and expected to support NASA’s Crew 7 that was aboard the ISS from August 2023 to March 2024. None of that materialized. Last year, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) delayed the second certification launch of their new Vulcan rocket month by month expecting Dream Chaser to be ready, but finally gave up and sent Vulcan to space with only a mass demonstrator.

Little has been said about Dream Chaser since then. When asked, ULA President Tory Bruno expresses enthusiasm for launching it when ready — Sierra Space bought six ULA Vulcan launches for Dream Chaser — and NASA has been carefully sidestepping estimates for when the first flight to the ISS will take place.

Still, today’s revelation that even a flight demonstration won’t take place for more than a year comes as a bit of surprise.

NASA said it’s requiring a free flight demonstration (not visiting the ISS) as part of Dream Chaser’s development program and will provide “minimal support” until that’s completed. In addition, they are modifying the 2016 contract, eliminating NASA’s requirement to purchase seven cargo flights. Instead it “may” order flights after the demo. The ISS is expected to be deorbited in 2030 and crews will stop flying there about a year earlier. There won’t be many opportunities for Dream Chaser to deliver cargo even if the flight demo is flawless.

NASA space station program manager Dana Weigel said this “mutually agreed to decision enables testing and validation to continue” and “demonstrating the capabilities” of Dream Chaser for future resupply missions.

Sierra Space did not reply to a request for comment by press time, but posted a photo of Dream Chaser on X (@SierraSpaceCo) with a statement confirming the first flight will be a free-flyer “targeting a launch in late 2026 to align with expected launch vehicle availability.”

In a press release, Sierra Space called it a “strategic transition” as they seek “to preserve the exceptional potential of Dream Chaser as a national asset, ensuring its readiness for the next era of space innovation.” They added the changes aim “to provide Sierra Space with flexibility to address the nation’s most pressing National Security Space challenges, while continuing to advance Dream Chaser’s capabilities for NASA and commercial customers.”