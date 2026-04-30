House Appropriations Subcommittee Clears NASA Bill on Party-Line Vote

The House Appropriations Commerce-Justice-Science subcommittee approved the FY2027 bill that funds NASA today on a party-line vote, with all Democrats in opposition. Most of their objections were over parts of the bill unrelated to NASA, but concerns were voiced in particular about cuts to NASA science programs.

The bill funds the Department of Commerce, which includes NOAA, the Department of Justice, and science agencies including NASA and the National Science Foundation. The total amount of funding in the bill is $77.3 billion, a $670 million decrease from FY2026.

The subcommittee is recommending $24.438 billion for NASA, the same as what Congress appropriated for FY2026 and $5.609 billion more than the $18.829 billion President Trump requested.

Most of the discussion concerned the Departments of Commerce and Justice.

Regarding NASA, CJS subcommittee chair Rep. Hal Rogers (R-Kentucky) said the subcommittee’s recommendation maintains strong funding to ensure American leadership in space. “With the recent success of Artemis II, it’s a critical time to invest in human space exploration and ensure that American astronauts are the first to return to the Moon. With its sights on Mars, NASA will lead the way to the next frontier and safeguard our national security by ensuring America maintains a competitive advantage over China.”

Full committee chairman Rep. Tom Cole (R-Oklahoma) agreed on the need to stay ahead of China and also praised the success of Artemis II. He argued the bill supports innovation and NASA to “guarantee we keep making history.”

The subcommittee bill provides $8.926 billion for human exploration, an increase of about $400 million above the request, and the request itself favors exploration.

The proposed cuts are to NASA’s other activities. NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, for example, would be cut by 46 percent from $7.3 billion in FY2026 to $3.9 billion in FY2027.

The subcommittee’s bill raises the FY2027 level for SMD to $6 billion, but that’s still a $1.3 billion reduction from current spending as Ranking Member Grace Meng (D-New York) pointed out. She also objected to the subcommittee’s recommended cuts to the National Science Foundation and National Institute of Standards and Technology (part of the Department of Commerce). “I disagree with this bill’s approach. As I have said repeatedly, I believe we should be doubling down on the investments in science that grow our economy and incentivize advancements that improve life for all Americans.”

Full committee Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro (D-Connecticut) agreed. “The bill weakens our scientific competitiveness by cutting billions of dollars from scientific research, technology development, STEM education. … Earlier this month my Republican colleagues alongside Democrats and the American people celebrated the remarkable success of the Artemis mission… Now Republicans are proposing to slash funding for NASA science, aeronautics and education initiatives.”

Democratic members Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Maryland), who represents Goddard Space Flight Center, and Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pennsylvania) added their reservations. Ivey said he appreciates the overall support for NASA, but has “deep concerns” about the science cuts. Dean focused on the proposed elimination of NASA’s STEM programs.

All eight Republicans who were present voted yes, and all six Democrats voted no.

This is just the first step in the appropriations process. Next will be full committee markup of the bill, scheduled for May 13 after Congress returns from recess.