Shenzhou-18 Crew Back on Earth

Shenzhou-18 Crew Back on Earth

By Marcia Smith | Posted: November 3, 2024 6:00 pm ET | Last Updated: November 3, 2024 6:00 pm ET

China has completed another crew rotation on its Tiangong-3 space station. The Shenzhou-18 crew landed in the Gobi Desert today after about six months in space. Their replacements on Shenzhou-19 arrived last week.

Ye Guangfu, on his second flight, and two rookies, Li Cong and Li Guansu, lifted off on April 25, 2024 at 8:59 am EDT and docked about six-and-a-half hours later. They’ve been aboard the past six months conducting scientific experiments and performing maintenance activities including a space walk.

They landed today, November 3, at 12:24 pm EST at the Dongfeng landing site in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. China is 13 hours ahead of EST, so it was a nighttime landing there at 1:34 am November 4. China’s CGTN television network provided live coverage. Descent and touchdown were captured by infrared cameras.

Shenzhou-18 capsule descending under parachute as captured by infrared cameras. Screengrab from CGTN.
Shenzhou-18 capsule — touchdown. The dust is from small rocket motors that fire just before landing to cushion the impact. Infrared image. Screengrab from CGTN.
Shenzhou-18 capsule on its side after touchdown, glowing from the heat of reentry in this infrared image. Screengrab.

The Shenzhou-18 crew handed over command of the space station to Shenzhou-19 two days ago. The new crew — Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze — is expected to stay for six months as well. It includes the third Chinese woman to fly in space, Wang Haoze. Liu Wang and Wang Yaping are the other two.


,,

Last Updated: Nov 03, 2024 6:00 pm ET

User Comments



SpacePolicyOnline.com has the right (but not the obligation) to monitor the comments and to remove any materials it deems inappropriate.  We do not post comments that include links to other websites since we have no control over that content nor can we verify the security of such links.

SPACEPOLICYONLINE.COM

About | Contact | Privacy