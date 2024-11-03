Shenzhou-18 Crew Back on Earth

China has completed another crew rotation on its Tiangong-3 space station. The Shenzhou-18 crew landed in the Gobi Desert today after about six months in space. Their replacements on Shenzhou-19 arrived last week.

Ye Guangfu, on his second flight, and two rookies, Li Cong and Li Guansu, lifted off on April 25, 2024 at 8:59 am EDT and docked about six-and-a-half hours later. They’ve been aboard the past six months conducting scientific experiments and performing maintenance activities including a space walk.

They landed today, November 3, at 12:24 pm EST at the Dongfeng landing site in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. China is 13 hours ahead of EST, so it was a nighttime landing there at 1:34 am November 4. China’s CGTN television network provided live coverage. Descent and touchdown were captured by infrared cameras.

The three taikonauts of the #Shenzhou18 manned mission — Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu – have been out of the re-entry capsule.

They are in good physical condition, and the mission is a complete success.

The Shenzhou-18 crew handed over command of the space station to Shenzhou-19 two days ago. The new crew — Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze — is expected to stay for six months as well. It includes the third Chinese woman to fly in space, Wang Haoze. Liu Wang and Wang Yaping are the other two.



