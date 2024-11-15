Two Senate Space Leaders Call for Investigation into Musk-Putin Relationship

Two Democratic Senators with considerable influence over space program policy and spending are urging an investigation into reports that Elon Musk is in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite U.S. sanctions against Putin. They also are concerned about DOD’s “overreliance” on SpaceX for national security space activities.

Senator Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island) and Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire) sent a letter to the Department of Justice and the Department of Defense Inspector General calling for an investigation into Musk’s dealings with Putin because of his security clearances and access to classified information. They wrote a separate letter to the Secretary of the Air Force about SpaceX’s contracts with DOD for space launch and other national security services.

Reed chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and is a member of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee.

Shaheen is a senior member of SASC and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She also chairs the Senate Appropriations Commerce-Justice-Science subcommittee that funds NASA.

Citing a report in the Wall Street Journal that Musk has been “in regular contact” with Putin since late 2022 and other Russian officials including Putin’s Deputy Chief of Staff Sergei Kiriyenko, the two Senators ask for a review of “Musk’s continued involvement in SpaceX’s contracts” with DOD and the Intelligence Community.

The letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and DOD IG Robert Storch expresses concern that Musk “asserts that he holds a Top Secret level security clearance” and “relationships between a well-known U.S. adversary and Mr. Musk, a beneficiary of billions of dollars in U.S. government funding, pose serious questions regarding Mr. Musk’s reliability as a government contractor and a clearance holder.”

“Communications between Russian government officials and any individual with a security clearance have the potential to put our security at risk. That is why there exists a strict reporting regime for any such foreign contacts. SpaceX is deeply integrated into our defense and intelligence space programming. Mr. Musk is a prime contractor on the Space Force’s National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program, is building a government-exclusive Starshield satellite network for the Space Force, and holds a $1.8 billion dollar classified contract with the National Reconnaissance Agency (NRO). “Further, Mr. Musk’s conversations with Mr. Kiriyenko are deeply concerning amidst the Justice Department’s recent seizure of 32 internet domains used to spread Russian government propaganda on multiple social media platforms, including Mr. Musk’s platform, X. The Justice Department found multiple Russian officials behind this effort, including Mr. Kiriyenko…”

They ask for an “immediate review” to determine “whether SpaceX should exclude Mr. Musk’s involvement in current or future U.S. Government contracts.”

The letter to Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall expresses concerns about DOD’s reliance on SpaceX for launch and communications services “should the behavior of the provider run contrary to U.S. national security interests.”

“While commercial integration in space is key to our ability to innovate, it relies on contractors to exhibit responsible behavior in dealing with some of our most sensitive capabilities. “We are also concerned that SpaceX’s Starlink is the only commercial service available to offer global broadband connectivity in low-Earth orbit. Additionally, SpaceX’s Starshield system is specifically designed to provide military space capabilities to the U.S. and allied governments. Overreliance on one provider to facilitate space communications limits our options should the behavior of the provider run contrary to U.S. national security interests – as may well be the case with Mr. Musk’s reported ties to Russian officials. A robust and competitive space industrial base with multiple providers is the only way the Department can ensure there are options to maintain access to this critical capability in the event of a crisis or conflict.”

They ask for a response from SecAF Kendall by December 1, 2024.

SpaceX did not respond to SpacePolicyOnlline.com’s request for comment.