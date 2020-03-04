ALL NASA EMPLOYEES ENCOURAGED TO TELEWORK ON FRIDAY AS TEST

NASA is encouraging all of its employees to telework on Friday, March 6, to test the agency’s ability to function in case there is an emergency, like the spread of the coronavirus, that requires them to work from home. Participation is voluntary and not expected to affect already scheduled activities such as advisory committee meetings or events associated with the SpaceX CRS-20 cargo launch to the International Space Station Friday evening.

NASA said it holds telework drills throughout the year at various field centers and headquarters, but this appears to be the first time it involves the entire agency. NASA’s plan was first reported by Politico, which said it also applies to some Air Force personnel.

NASA’s Associate Administrator for Communications, Bettina Inclán, told SpacePolicyOnline.com via email that it is part of NASA’s preparedness activities.

As always, the protection and care of our NASA team is the top priority. As the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation continues to evolve, NASA is taking various actions to maintain preparedness. To that end, Friday, March 6, will be an agencywide telework day. NASA centers and headquarters regularly perform telework drills to test our capabilities, resources, and preparedness for large-scale teleworking. — Bettina Inclán

She added that participation is voluntary and anyone may participate, not only those who already have telework agreements with their supervisors. “Again, this is a voluntary exercise, and the goal is to test the system.”

Among the many activities at NASA on Friday are the second day of the Astrophysics Advisory Committee meeting at NASA headquarters, a media telecon at 11:00 am ET to discuss anomalies encountered during Boeing’s Starliner Orbital Flight Test in December, a pre-launch press conference at Kennedy Space Center at 4:00 pm ET for the SpaceX CRS-20 launch, and the launch itself at 11:50 pm ET (NASA TV coverage begins at 11:30 am ET). Inclán said all of those will proceed as planned.