ANOTHER STOPGAP MEASURE TO KEEP THE GOVERNMENT OPERATING

In the nick of time, Congress passed a third Continuing Resolution (CR) this evening to keep the government operating as negotiations continue on FY2021 appropriations and a new COVID relief bill. This one is just for two days.

In late afternoon, the House passed a CR to keep the government funded at FY2020 levels through Sunday with the expectation that House and Senate negotiators will finally reach a deal by then. The Senate quickly followed suit although earlier in the day certain Senators had vowed to block a new extension.

The bill had not been signed by the President as of press time. If it is not enacted by midnight tonight, government activities funded by the 12 appropriations bills and not deemed essential will have to close down.

FY2021 began on October 1. The first CR kept the government operating through December 11. That day Congress passed and the President signed a week-long extension that expires at midnight tonight.