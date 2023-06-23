Artemis Accords Gain More Members

India just became the latest country to sign the Artemis Accords. Ecuador and Spain also have recently joined bringing the total to 27. The Accords lay out principles for countries to work together effectively on the Moon and are open to all countries to sign. Although they are not legally binding, the Accords represent a commitment to peaceful cooperation in civil space activities in cislunar space.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the United States. In a press conference with President Biden yesterday, Modi said the decision to sign the Accords is “a big leap forward in our space cooperation. In fact, in short, for India and America partnership, even the sky is not the limit.”

The Accords actually were signed on Wednesday by India’s ambassador to the United States on India’s behalf. Separately, Ecuador’s Minister of Foreign Affairs signed on Wednesday, also in Washington. Spain’s Minister of Science and Innovation signed on May 30 while NASA Administrator Bill Nelson was visiting the country. Spain is the eighth member of the European Space Agency to sign. ESA is a multinational organization, not a country, so cannot do so itself.

The Accords were developed by NASA and the State Department working with a group of other countries who became the original eight signatories on October 13, 2020: Australia, Canada, Japan, Italy, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The 10 core principles, grounded in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, are designed to guide international participation in the U.S.-led Artemis program for sustainable exploration and use of the Moon: peaceful purposes, transparency, interoperability, emergency assistance, registration of space objects, release of scientific data, preserving outer space heritage, space resources, deconfliction of space activities, and orbital debris. They only apply to governments, not the commercial sector, and only to civil activities, not national security.

Any country may sign. There is no vetting and existing signatories cannot veto anyone else according to the State Department. So far countries from six of the seven continents (all but Antarctica, which does not have a government) have signed with space capabilities ranging from highly advanced to emerging.

Poland hosted a meeting of Artemis Accords signatories in Gdansk this week. Fifteen countries were represented at meetings of two working groups: Emerging Space Actors, and Mitigation and Avoidance of Interference to Promote Safety in Lunar Operations.

This article has been updated.