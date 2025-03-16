Crew-10 Arrives at the ISS

Crew-10 arrived at the International Space Station just after midnight March 16. Commander Anne McClain (NASA), pilot Nichole Ayers (NASA), and mission specialists Takuya Onishi (JAXA) and Kirill Peskov (Roscosmos) will soon enter the ISS and begin their multi-month mission on the ISS, with Crew-9 coming home in a few days.

Crew-10 lifted off at 7:03 pm ET yesterday and have spent the last 28 hours on the way to the ISS. Soft dock at the forward port of the Harmony module took place about 12:04 am ET this morning.

After a series of leak checks and other procedures, they will enter the ISS and join the seven members of Expedition 72 already there: Crew-9 (NASA’s Nick Hague, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore and Roscosmos’s Aleksandr Gorbunov) and Soyuz MS-26 (Roscosmos’s Aleksey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner and NASA’s Don Pettit).