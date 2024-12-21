Gold: With 52 Members, Artemis Accords Now Represent Global Consensus

Thailand and Liechtenstein just joined the Artemis Accords, bringing the number of signatories to 52. Mike Gold, who was instrumental in creating the Accords, considers that a significant milestone because it is half the membership of the U.N. Committee on Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. The Accords now constitute a “true global consensus” on principles for responsible behavior on the Moon.

The Artemis Accords are named for the U.S.-led Artemis program to return astronauts to the surface of the Moon. NASA and the U.S. State Department worked with seven other countries in developing the 10 non-binding core principles in 2020: Australia, Canada, Japan, Italy, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.

Those original eight countries signed in October 2020 and have been encouraging others to join since then. Nations from all six continents that have governments — Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, and South America — have done so.

The 10 core principles are: peaceful purposes, transparency, interoperability, emergency assistance, registration of space objects, release of scientific data, preserving outer space heritage, space resources, deconfliction of space activities, and orbital debris. They only apply to governments, not the commercial sector, and only to civil activities, not national security.

Gold held several positions at NASA between 2019 and 2021 including Associate Administrator for Space Policy and Partnerships. He is now Chief Growth Officer at Redwire Space and continues to advocate for the Accords.

After Liechtenstein became the 52nd signatory yesterday, Gold told SpacePolicyOnline.com it “transforms the value of the Accords into a true global consensus.”

“Achieving 52 signatories is a critical milestone since Artemis Accords signatories now represent a majority of the UN COPUOS. This transforms the values of the Accords into a true global consensus on vital issues such as interoperability, due regard, transparency and, in particular, space resources. Crafted in the first Trump administration the Accords can now benefit government and private sector lunar and Martian activities during the President’s second term. I can’t think of a better gift during this holiday season than peace and prosperity in the final frontier.” — Mike Gold

Rainer Schnepfleitner, Director of Liechtenstein’s Office for Communications, signed the Artemis Accords on behalf of Liechtenstein at NASA Headquarters along with NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, Liechtenstein’s Ambassador to the United States Georg Sparber, and U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein Scott Miller.

Sparber said “With its participation in the Artemis Accords, Liechtenstein looks forward to advancing space exploration among a strong group of like-minded countries committed to the peaceful use of space for the benefit of all humanity.”

The State Department called Liechtenstein “a valued friend and partner, with a steadfast commitment to human rights, democratic values, and good governance” adding that “Liechtenstein’s signature of the Artemis Accords demonstrates its continued commitment and contribution to advancing international cooperation in the space sector and beyond.”

Just four days earlier, Thailand became the 51st signatory and the first country to belong both to the U.S.-led Artemis Accords and China’s International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) initiative.

Pakorn Apaphant, executive director of Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) signed the Artemis Accords on behalf of Thailand at a ceremony in Bangkok on December 16, 2024. GISTDA’s Chairman Pol. Gen. Suwat Jangyodsuk, Thailand’s Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Supamas Isarabhakdi, and U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec also participated in the ceremony. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson provided a pre-recorded video message.

Nelson said in a statement that “Thailand’s commitment to the Artemis Accords will enhance the country’s engagement with NASA and the international community” and that by “signing the accords, Thailand builds upon an important foundation and shows great leadership for the open, responsible and peaceful exploration of space.”

Apaphant commented that “Thailand will enter the golden age of space exploration in full force” by signing the Accords.

The State Department praised the relationship between the two countries: “The United States and Thailand’s enduring alliance is built on a foundation of diplomatic relations that stretches more than 190 years. Our partnership fosters peace and prosperity in both of our countries, and together, we will face the challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, including outer space.”

All countries are welcome to sign the Accords regardless of whether they have space programs or plan to explore the Moon themselves. Although the Accords are designed to guide international participation in the U.S.-led Artemis program, signatories may or may not be part of Artemis.

In 2021, China and Russia announced the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) effort. At the time, the plan was to focus on robotic lunar exploration first, with humans arriving in the mid-2030s. China is taking the lead and more recently said they plan to land taikonauts there by 2030. It created the ILRS Cooperation Organisation (ILRSCO) to encourage international participation. The governments of Russia, Venezuela, Belarus, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, South Africa, Egypt, Nicaragua, Thailand, Serbia, Kazakhstan and Senegal have joined so far. China includes non-governmental entities in ILRSCO as well, such as companies and universities. An Omani company became the most recent participant on December 2.

To date, Thailand is the only country to cooperate with both the Artemis Accords and ILRS. There is no requirement in the Accords that countries choose between the two.

Gold told SpacePolicyOnline.com it shows “how the Accords can help build bridges in space policy.”

“The fact that an ILRS nation has signed demonstrates the universal and commonsense nature of the Artemis Accords. The Artemis Accords were always intended to bring nations together and this is an excellent example of how the Accords can help to build bridges in space policy. I hope that Thailand will be just the first of many ILRS nations that will sign the Artemis Accords, giving the values of the Accords even more momentum and influence.” — Mike Gold

This article has been updated.